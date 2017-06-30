Wild trades Pominville, Scandella to Buffalo

- The Minnesota Wild announced Friday they have traded forward Jason Pominville and defenseman Marco Scandella to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forwards Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno.

Ennis, 27, scored 13 points in 51 games with the Sabres last season and has racked up 236 points in his eight seasons with the team. The Edmonton, Alberta native was Buffalo’s first round pick in the 2008 NHL Draft. He won gold medals playing for Canada at the 2015 World Championship and the 2010 World Junior Championship.

Foligno, a Buffalo native, recorded 23 points in 80 games with the Sabres last season and was ranked fifth in the NHL with a career-high 279 hits. Overall, he owns 116 points and 1,023 hits in 347 games over six seasons with the Sabres. He was originally selected by Buffalo in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

The Wild also acquired a third-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for a fourth-round pick.