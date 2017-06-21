Wild unveil new jerseys for 2017-18 season

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - The Minnesota Wild unveiled their new jerseys for the 2017-18 season on Tuesday.

The Wild’s brand content and creative services team worked with designers from the NHL and Adidas to give the new home jersey a “vintage feel that pays tribute to some of the best sweaters from a long history of our game in the State of Hockey,” the team said in a statement.

The home jerseys are forest green with a wheat-colored horizontal stripe and “Iron Range” red accents.

The Wild are not the only team who will debut a new look next season. All 31 NHL teams will be playing in new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys.

The new Wild jerseys are already available for fans to preorder online. 

 

