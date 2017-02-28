WATCH: Mikael Granlund beats 2 defenders to win it for Wild in overtime Wild WATCH: Mikael Granlund beats 2 defenders to win it for Wild in overtime Coming off a bye week, the Minnesota Wild defeated the Los Angeles Kings Monday night after center Mikael Granlund beat two defenders to score the winning goal just 12 seconds into overtime.

- Coming off a bye week, the Minnesota Wild defeated the Los Angeles Kings Monday night after center Mikael Granlund beat two defenders to score the winning goal just 12 seconds into overtime.

The Wild came from behind to tie it up for overtime, answering all four goals from the Kings.

The team was down two players on Monday night, as forwards Zach Parise and Jason Pominville have been quarantined with mumps.

But newly-acquired forwards Ryan White and Martin Hanzel more than made up for it, with White scoring one of the team's five goals in his Wild debut. White also had an assist while playing on the first line with Eric Staal and Nino Niederreiter.

The Wild the picked up the forwards in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes the night before. The pair arrived in St. Paul after a long flight and took physical exams less than two hours before the start of the game, the Associated Press reported.

The Wild play the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.