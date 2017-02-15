Red Wings player suspended for 6 games for hitting Jared Spurgeon

- It was a play that had many Minnesota Wild fans up in arms on Sunday night – Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist’s speared Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the face with his stick, and only received a double-minor penalty for high-sticking.

Spurgeon only needed stitches and actually returned to the game, but many thought Nyquist should face greater consequences for the play.

On Wednesday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Nyquist has been suspended for six games without pay. As part of the suspension, Nyquist will forfeit $158,333.34. The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

WATCH: Lou Nanne on the first place Minnesota Wild