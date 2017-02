- When you're talking great hockey this time of year you have got to go to the godfather of Minnesota hockey, Lou Nanne. He always loves this time of year with the high school hockey state tournament around the corner, but with the Gophers and the Minnesota Wild flying high, this year is even better.

Nanne knows both teams like the back of his hand, and shared his insights on the season so far with Fox 9 Sports reporter Dawn Mitchell.