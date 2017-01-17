Wild's Devan Dubnyk one of top goalies in NHL

- The Minnesota Wild are starting to roll once again, winning five of their last six games since their record streak was snapped and snagging the top spot in the Western Conference. A big part of their success this season is the play of Devan Dubnyk in goal.

Dubnyk's season has been filled with staunch defense and diving denials, making stops in the crease that have also saved his career. Only three years ago, he was floating around the American Hockey League, and now he is one of the best goalies in the NHL.

Dubnyk is No. 1 in goals allowed this season, averaging 1.78 a game. He also has the best save percentage of anyone between the pipes.

“You learn there are a lot of ups and downs and a lot of different things and this is obviously what you strive towards, to be able to compete with some of the top goaltenders in the league,” Dubnyk said. “It’s been a fun ride.”

That appreciation and low-key attitude speaks volumes to Dubnyk's teammates, setting the tone for the type of season that some players have been waiting to see.

“I feel like once or twice a game he makes a save that you don’t expect him or you can’t believe he made and a lot of times that’s been the difference for us,” left wing Zach Parise said.

He doesn't need to toot his own horn, because his numbers sing off the stat sheet. But with that said, there is one stat Dubnyk cares about in January.

“Just wins, you know. That’s the most important one. It doesn’t matter, we’ve talked about that. We know how we want to win consistently, but we’ve shown ways to win games 5-4 when we need to and that’s an important attribute to have.”

Dubnyk is headed to his second straight NHL All-Star Game later this month. But, he also emphasized in the locker room today that there are still six games to play until then.

The first of those six games is on Tuesday, as Wild take on the New Jersey Devils at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul at 7 p.m. and try to earn a point in a game for the 19th time in their last 20.