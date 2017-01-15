Wild defeat Blackhawks 3-2, take lead in Western Conference

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 at the United Center on Sunday night. 
The Minnesota Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 at the United Center on Sunday night. 
By: Allie Johnson

Posted:Jan 15 2017 09:48PM CST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 09:48PM CST

(KMSP) - The Minnesota Wild are now the top team in the Western Conference with their win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center Sunday night.

The Wild defeated the Blackhawks 3-2. They’ve now won eight consecutive regular season games against the Blackhawks since February 3, 2015, according to NHL.com.

The win in Chicago also extended the Wild’s road game goal point streak to 12 games, tying a franchise record.

Next, the Wild will return to the Xcel Energy Center for four home games, starting Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the New Jersey Devils.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories