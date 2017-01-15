Wild defeat Blackhawks 3-2, take lead in Western Conference

- The Minnesota Wild are now the top team in the Western Conference with their win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center Sunday night.

The Wild defeated the Blackhawks 3-2. They’ve now won eight consecutive regular season games against the Blackhawks since February 3, 2015, according to NHL.com.

The win in Chicago also extended the Wild’s road game goal point streak to 12 games, tying a franchise record.

Next, the Wild will return to the Xcel Energy Center for four home games, starting Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the New Jersey Devils.