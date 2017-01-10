Boudreau, Dubnyk and Suter tapped for NHL All-Star Game

- First-year Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first head coach in team history to serve as a coach at the NHL All-Star Game. He will be joined in Los Angeles by two Wild players, goalie Devan Dubnyk and defenseman Ryan Suter.

This will be Boudreau’s first-ever NHL All-Star Game as a head coach. Dubnyk and Suter will be making their second and third NHL All-Star Game appearances respectively.

The Wild currently have a 25-9-5 record and the best point percentage in the Central Division.

The 2017 NHL All-Star game will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.