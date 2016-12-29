Wild extend franchise-record winning streak to 12 games, set even more records Wild Wild extend franchise-record winning streak to 12 games, set even more records The Minnesota Wild extended their franchise-record winning streak to 12 games with 6-4 defeat of the New York Islanders. But, that wasn't the only record the Wild set at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night.

- The Minnesota Wild extended their franchise-record winning streak to 12 games with 6-4 defeat of the New York Islanders. But, that wasn't the only record the Wild set at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night.

Chris Stewart, Jared Spurgeon and Jordan Schroeder scored three goals in just 80 seconds during the second period -- the fastest three goals in franchise history.

The Wild also extended their franchise records of scoring points in 13 straight games and winning 12 straight games in a calendar month.

The Wild have also tied a franchise record with eight straight wins at home.

The Wild now head into a historic game on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With Columbus sitting at 14 consecutive wins, both teams have a winning streak on the line. The game will be the first time in NHL history two teams with winning streaks of those lengths will face each other.

The Wild host the Blue Jackets at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday at 5 p.m.