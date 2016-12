- With a 3-2 win in overtime over the Nashville Predators, the Minnesota Wild have now extended their winning streak to 11 games – the longest in franchise history.

Jared Spurgeon scored the game-winning goal on Tuesday night with 2:41 left in overtime at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Wild will take on the New York Islanders at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.