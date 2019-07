The Minnesota Wild opened NHL free agency on Monday by adding a pair of wingers to the roster.

The Wild agreed to terms with right wingers Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello. The Wild signed Hartman to a two-year, $3.8 million contract.

Hartman played in 83 games last season between the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers. He scored 12 goals and added 24 assists for 36 points. He set career-highs in games played, blocked shots (39) and tied for second in games played last season. He has three career points in 13 playoff games.

Hartman was selected No. 30 overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wild also on Monday agreed to terms with Zuccarello on a five-year, $30 million contract. Zuccarello, 31, recorded 40 points, including 13 on the power play, in 48 games with the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars last season. He had 11 points, including four goals, during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season with the Stars.

Zuccarello tied for first in scoring, second in assists and third in goals last season for Dallas in the playoffs. He has 15 goals in 73 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. In 511 career games, Zuccarello has 114 career goals and 99 power-play points.

He’s the top Norwegian-born scorer in the NHL.