TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 14: 2014 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Mike Modano takes part in a media opportunity at the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 14, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

- The Wild are turning to a Minnesota hockey legend for help in the front office, announcing the hire of former North Star Mike Modano as Executive Advisor Thursday.

The new position will have Modano work with President Matt Majka and Owner Craig Leipold on, “sales, corporate partnerships and community relations efforts,” starting in September, according to a release from the team.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mike Modano to the Minnesota Wild organization,” said Leipold. “His Hall of Fame career was one of the best in the history of the NHL and we look forward to Mike helping our organization build an even great State of Hockey.”

Modano, a Michigan native, spent 21 seasons in the NHL, scoring 561 goals and recording 1,374 points.

He played for the North Stars before the franchise moved to Dallas. He finished his career in Detroit with the Red Wings.

He is the highest-scoring American-born player in NHL history.

"I am very thankful for this opportunity and excited to work with Craig and Matt to help support a number of Minnesota Wild business initiatives," said Modano. "I have always felt a special relationship with this community and look forward to reconnecting with all the wonderful fans in the State of Hockey as a member of the Wild organization."

Modano served in a similar role in Dallas as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor between 2013 and 2015.