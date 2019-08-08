< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Wild Acting GM Tom Kurvers to run 10K during Stage 3 lung cancer fight 08 2019 09:30PM https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20WILD%20GM_S%20CANCER%20FIGHT_KMSP3bbf_146.mxf_00.00.33.29_1565315253429.png_7582809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20WILD%20GM_S%20CANCER%20FIGHT_KMSP3bbf_146.mxf_00.00.33.29_1565315253429.png_7582809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20WILD%20GM_S%20CANCER%20FIGHT_KMSP3bbf_146.mxf_00.00.33.29_1565315253429.png_7582809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20WILD%20GM_S%20CANCER%20FIGHT_KMSP3bbf_146.mxf_00.00.33.29_1565315253429.png_7582809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/08/9%20P%20-%20WILD%20GM_S%20CANCER%20FIGHT_KMSP3bbf_146.mxf_00.00.33.29_1565315253429.png_7582809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> outside, it seems like life couldn’t be any better for Bloomington, Minnesota native Tom Kurvers as he spends a glorious summer day up north teeing it up with his two boys.</p><p>He also is back working in his home state in the front office of the Minnesota Wild. He was named the acting general manager late last month. Before that he was the assistant general manager.</p><p>Life was great until he got the call.</p><p>“I wasn’t expecting anything more than maybe a confirmation that possibly I had pneumonia,” said Kurvers. “I have been dealing with symptoms for quite some time and his first words to me were, ‘Tom I’ve got some bad news for you.’ And you just kind of lost track of things there, so I handed the phone over to [my wife] Heather and she just took it from there.”</p><p>Kurvers explains the first month dealing with the diagnosis took its toll mentally and physically.</p><p>“The first month really between the news and absorbing the news and then the invasive biopsies that were needed to ascertain what I was dealing with and then you’ve got to heal from that – that first month was really rugged,” he explained.</p><p>Those biopsies revealed that Kurvers was dealing with Stage 3 lung cancer. It was a devastating diagnosis considering that he had never touched a cigarette in his life.</p><p>Now, he found himself having to stare down cancer again. After a six-year battle with cancer, his mother passed away in January 2018. Just a year later, he received his diagnosis.</p><p>“So you watch it and you think you’re close to it and you think you understand...But it’s tough,” he said.</p><p>Aiding him in his battle is his hockey background. The effort it took to lead University of Minnesota-Duluth to their first-ever national championship game and later to etch his name on the Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens is something that he will lean on. But, he said it’s not the good times that will carry him the most.</p><p>“You lose big games, you get cut from teams, you get run down by your coach in front of your 20 teammates, you have to deal with that and you have to get up the next morning and dust yourself off and carry on,” he said. “So it does prepare you fairly well to take on this challenge, and you just carry that with you and it gives you a chance to fight it as well as you can."</p><p>Now, Kurvers is ready to fight for others by embarking on a 10K fundraiser this weekend for the A Breath of Hope Foundation with his family and friends. <h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
<li>
<h4>Vikings trade for kicker, release Kevin McDermott</h4>
By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 09:56PM CDT</span></p> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Mike_Zimmer_talks_Dan_Bailey_after_trade_0_7586895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Mike_Zimmer_talks_Dan_Bailey_after_trade_0_7586895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Mike_Zimmer_talks_Dan_Bailey_after_trade_0_7586895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Mike_Zimmer_talks_Dan_Bailey_after_trade_0_7586895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/11/Mike_Zimmer_talks_Dan_Bailey_after_trade_0_7586895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mike Zimmer talked about Dan Bailey at Training Camp on Sunday after the Minnesota Vikings made a trade for kicker Kaare Vedvik." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings trade for kicker, release Kevin McDermott</h4> </div> <p>After four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin McDermott's time as a long snapper in Minnesota is over.</p><p>In a slew of special teams moves made Sunday, the Vikings terminated the contract of McDermott, who was entering his seventh NFL season after being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. The release means that seventh round draft pick Austin Cutting, the Vikings' last choice in the 2019 NFL Draft, has likely won a job on the final roster.</p><p>Cutting, who graduated from Air Force back in May, reached an agreement between the service academy and the Vikings to serve as a local recruiter. He could perform his service duties, and chase his NFL dream.</p>
<h4>Annual Wiffle Wars raises more than $16,000 for Children's Minnesota</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 07:56AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 12:36PM CDT</span></p>
<p>Saturday at CHS Field, FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell showed her skills in Wiffle Wars to raise money for Children's Minnesota.</p><p>The charity event is the brainchild of Cities 97's Paul Fletcher and former Wild player Mark Parrish.</p><p>Athletes like Chad Greenway, Ben Leber, Ron Johnson, Glen Perkins JT Brown and Ryan Carter all polished their skills to help raise $16,000 for the hospital.</p>
<h4>Simone Biles makes history with balance beam dismount at US women's gymnastics championship</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 12:19PM CDT</span></p>
<p>Simone Biles — the five-time Olympic medalist who's described as the greatest gymnast of her generation — made history on Friday with a spectacular beam dismount at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.</p><p>Competing in Kansas City, Mo., 22-year-old Biles became the first gymnast ever to attempt a double-twisting, double somersault dismount from the balance beam, according to Team USA.</p> All Rights Reserved.
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
<h3>Red Wing native goes from Twins prospect to Minnesota State Patrol</h3>
<h3>Video: Funnel cloud spotted in Alexandria, Minn. Sunday</h3>
<h3>Vikings trade for kicker, release Kevin McDermott</h3> window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div> 