By Pierre Noujaim, FOX 9
Posted Jul 11 2019 07:24PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 11 2019 07:21PM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 07:27PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417650559-417650534" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417650559" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - All was quiet at the Armory on Thursday but come Saturday night the fans are expected to pack the house to see local product Jamal James take on Antonio DeMarco in what James hopes will be just another stepping stone en route to a world title shot.</p><p>At this stage of his career, Minneapolis native Jamal Shango James believes he's deserving of a title shot but those championship aspirations are on hold yet again.</p><p>Make no mistake though, James isn't overlooking his next opponent as DeMarco is looking to claim victory in James' own backyard.</p><p>James tells us, "Antonio DeMarco has definitely got some skills, so I keep all of that in mind but I'm trying to get a world title and I have bigger aspirations, so I have to be able to carry that weight and go for broke as well and fight the best fight that I can you know and if this is what it takes to get that world title shot then this is what I'm going to do."</p><p>One man you will see rooting for James is a Twins legend: Tony Oliva has known him since James was a boy and the two share a special bond, with Oliva saying James is like a son to him. "It's a dream come true. This is what he likes, this is what he chooses to do in life, to be a fighter, to be good, to be the best he can do."</p><p>James explains, "When I was little, when I was doing amateur boxing, he would ask me how's it going and kind of took an interest in stuff, and he would follow me so being able to have his support and kind of him co-signing my name and stuff like that it really did a lot for my career."</p><p>If James is feeling any frustration over not getting a title shot, he doesn't show it. Fighting is still what he loves to do and his eyes are still fixated on the ultimate prize.</p><p>He says, "I tell people all the time, if something happened and I couldn't box tomorrow, I would still feel good because I was doing what I wanted to do. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/can-the-twins-hold-off-the-indians-" title="Can the Twins hold off the Indians?" data-articleId="417597095" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/FOX_9_1_on_1__Minnesota_Twins__Jose_Berr_0_7490334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/FOX_9_1_on_1__Minnesota_Twins__Jose_Berr_0_7490334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/FOX_9_1_on_1__Minnesota_Twins__Jose_Berr_0_7490334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/FOX_9_1_on_1__Minnesota_Twins__Jose_Berr_0_7490334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/FOX_9_1_on_1__Minnesota_Twins__Jose_Berr_0_7490334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 9 sits down for a 1-on-1 with Minnesota Twins' player Jose Berrios ahead of the All-Star Game." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Can the Twins hold off the Indians?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's July 11, and the Minnesota Twins are the fourth-best team in Major League Baseball when it comes to win percentage.</p><p>Twins fans need to let that fact sink in for a second. At 56-33, they have the third-best record in the American League behind the Houston Astros (57-33) and the New York Yankees (57-31). Last year, the Twins struggled to even get close to .500, and finished with 78 wins.</p><p>Paul Molitor was let go, and Rocco Baldelli is here. After one of the best first halves in team history, the Twins have a 5.5 game lead over the Indians with 73 games to play. The second half starts with a huge series at Cleveland Friday night. It's a chance to get a firm grip on the AL Central, a chance to make a statement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fox-9-town-ball-tour-waseca-rallies-around-tink-larson-field" title="FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Waseca rallies around Tink Larson Field" data-articleId="417387845" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Waseca_rallies_following_arson_at_Tink_L_0_7510778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Waseca_rallies_following_arson_at_Tink_L_0_7510778_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Waseca_rallies_following_arson_at_Tink_L_0_7510778_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Waseca_rallies_following_arson_at_Tink_L_0_7510778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Waseca_rallies_following_arson_at_Tink_L_0_7510778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Waseca’s baseball teams were without a home, and plans immediately started to figure out how to save it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Waseca rallies around Tink Larson Field</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It takes a community to make amateur baseball thrive in Minnesota every summer. Nowhere is it more evident than in Waseca at Tink Larson Field.</p><p>It’s Week 6 of the Fox 9 Town Ball Tour, and it takes us about an hour southwest of the Twin Cities to Waseca, a town of about 9,500. Tink Larson Field is the home of the Waseca Braves Class C amateur team, the Waseca Legion and VFW teams and others. Just outside the heart of town, it’s a gathering place for the community.</p><p>That community had to come together two years ago to make sure baseball continued as a staple in in Waseca. It was the early evening on April 6, 2016, and Larson got a call he never thought he would take. He lives across the street from the ballpark named after him, but was coaching baseball elsewhere. The phone rang, and the grandstand that had existed since 1938 was up in flames.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gopher-defensive-lineman-retires-from-football-after-serious-neck-injury-concussion" title="Gopher defensive lineman retires from football after serious neck injury, concussion" data-articleId="417367072" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Reigelsperger%20formatted_1562792674157.jpg_7509806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Reigelsperger%20formatted_1562792674157.jpg_7509806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Reigelsperger%20formatted_1562792674157.jpg_7509806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Reigelsperger%20formatted_1562792674157.jpg_7509806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Reigelsperger%20formatted_1562792674157.jpg_7509806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Alexander Reigelsperger)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters Sunday, July 7, 2019, as he prepares to board Air Force One at the Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., for his return to Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" title="FLICKR President Donald Trump Official White House Photo 071119_4_1562855000025.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump backs away from citizenship question on Census</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/weekend-fight-might-be-stepping-stone-towards-championship-for-minnesota-boxer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-FIGHT%20NIGHT%20PREVIEW%20_00.00.26.17_1562891051703.png_7516509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Weekend fight might be stepping stone towards championship for Minnesota boxer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/push-to-allow-more-growler-sales-at-minnesota-breweries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/6-P-CAN%27T%20SELL%20TOO%20MUCH%20BEER_00.00.27.23_1562889968766.png_7516363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Push to allow more growler sales at Minnesota breweries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officer-pulls-teen-from-new-brighton-pool" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/new%20brighton%20pool_1562889597372.jpg_7516358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officer pulls teen from bottom of New Brighton pool</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-backs-away-from-citizenship-question-on-census" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_4_1562855000025.jpg_7514666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;reporters&#x20;Sunday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;prepares&#x20;to&#x20;board&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;One&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Morristown&#x20;Municipal&#x20;Airport&#x20;in&#x20;Morristown&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;return&#x20;to&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump backs away from citizenship question on Census</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/metro-transit-working-to-turn-minneapolis-bus-shelter-crash-case-over-to-prosecutors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Driver_in_bus_shelter_crash_questioned_b_0_7510807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metro Transit police working to turn Minneapolis bus shelter crash case over to prosecutors</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 