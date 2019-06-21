< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Supreme Court overturns conviction for Mississippi man featured in Minnesota podcast
Protesters say conference held during Twin Cities Pride offers shame
Minnesota Democrats slam President Trump for Iran strategy
Vision for Wolves takes shape at NBA Draft Supreme Court overturns conviction for Mississippi man featured in Minnesota podcast Protesters say conference held during Twin Cities Pride offers shame Vision for Wolves takes shape at NBA Draft Supreme Court overturns conviction for Mississippi man featured in Minnesota podcast
Protesters say conference held during Twin Cities Pride offers shame
Minnesota Democrats slam President Trump for Iran strategy
Vision for Wolves takes shape at NBA Draft
16-year-old girl attacked with pepper spray in Coon Rapids, police searching for suspect
DNR: 4 invasive carp caught in Minnesota Vision for Wolves takes shape at NBA Draft
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jun 21 2019 04:03PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 21 2019 04:15PM CDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 04:52PM CDT Gersson Rosas traded Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick to move up to No. 6 and get Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver. Jun 21 2019 04:15PM CDT alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414062517" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Gersson Rosas has been in charge of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office for about six weeks.</p> <p>He didn’t waste any time when it came to making his first big move as the team’s President of Basketball Operations. His vision for the Timberwolves became more clear as Thursday’s NBA Draft unfolded: The game is becoming position-less, with multiple players who can play in multiple spots.</p> <p>The Wolves entered the draft with the No. 11 pick, looking for versatile players who can defend and hit shots from the perimeter. Rosas made his move before the draft, sending the No. 11 overall pick and Dario Saric to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 pick.</p> <p>The trade can’t become official until July 6, but the Wolves got Jarrett Culver with the pick. Rosas can't publicly comment on Culver until then. He’s a Texas Tech guard who was recently in Minneapolis as the Red Raiders lost to Virginia in the national championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.</p> <p>Culver said Thursday night he thought the Wolves might come calling. They visited him at the NBA Combine, and came to his training facility in Arizona during the pre-draft process. The Wolves were looking for a difference-maker who can make plays and defend for a franchise that’s made the Western Conference Playoffs once in the last 15 years.</p> <p>“They’re on the verge of being a great team. I feel like I could like the GM and the coaching staff. They’re going to get the right people in and I feel like they’re going to be a winning program for sure,” Culver said Thursday night.</p> <p>Culver joins the roster as one of several guard/forward combinations the Wolves have. The list includes Andrew Wiggins, Josh Okogie, Tyus Jones, Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague, C.J. Williams, Jared Terrell, Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington and Cameron Reynolds.</p> <p>There could be plenty of roster shakeup before the season starts in October. Rosas said Thursday night the Wolves are shifting to what’s becoming the norm in the NBA: “One point guard, three forwards and a big.” He also made it very clear the Wolves roster will be centered around star Karl-Anthony Towns.</p> <p>“That’s who we’re going to be, it’s a position-less game. We’re going to thrive and we want to develop players that can play in multiple spots,” Rosas said. “I know that’s how coach Saunders wants to play, and that’s how our offense and defense is going to be based out of.”</p> <p>Rosas wants a roster filled with versatility and position flexibility. It became even clearer after the Wolves picked Washington guard Jaylen Nowell with the No. 43 pick in the second round.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Gersson Rosas late last night on 2nd round pick Jaylen Nowell:<br /> <br /> “For us he’s a very versatile player. He’s a guy that very early in his career, he’s accomplished a lot.”<br /> <br /> Nowell was the Pac-12 Player of the Year last season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNTimberwolves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNTimberwolves</a> <a href="https://t.co/SvRArd0y72">pic.twitter.com/SvRArd0y72</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1142137392280682496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 21, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Nowell was the Pac-12 Player of the Year last season, and could give Minnesota perimeter shooting help. He shot 44 percent from behind the three-point line last season. He said Friday morning he had “no idea” he would end up in Minnesota. He didn’t work out with the Wolves.</p> <p>“I was at a loss for words. I really didn’t know what else to say but thank you,” Nowell said.</p> <p>Nowell is a combo guard, but returned to Washington after his freshman year to be known as more than a scorer. He wants to become a more complete guard. Minnesota fans might remember Nowell. He scored 22 points against the Gophers, in a game Minnesota won, in the Vancouver Showcase.</p> <p>If what Rosas said Thursday night is any indication, the Wolves’ roster shakeup is just getting started. Rose is a free agent, Jones is a restricted free agent and the Wolves could move Teague if a team is willing to take on his contract. It’s also still conceivable the Wiggins or Gorgui Dieng could be moved if the right situation presents itself this summer.</p> <p>The only untouchable player going into draft night was the face of the franchise: Towns.</p> <p>It’s why Rosas opted for the best players available when they were up at No. 6 and No. 43, instead of trying to fill a need. The front office leaders are actively choosing to build their roster around Towns, the All-Star center who was also the Wolves’ top three-point shooter last season at 40 percent.</p> <p>But he can’t do it by himself, nor should he.</p> <p>“It’s just the game is played differently now. To be able to put a group of wings that we’re going to be able to put on the floor at certain points this year gives us a lot of versatility, gives us some shooting, gives us play-making and that’s how we want to play,” Rosas said. “For us to be able to execute that vision, we have to be built differently.”</p> <p>Rosas called Thursday a “special night” where they executed in a scenario where there were multiple opportunities.</p> <p><strong>Murphy joins Timberwolves summer league team</strong></p> <p>Almost immediately after the NBA Draft ended, undrafted players started to join teams in hopes of landing a roster spot later this summer. Jordan Murphy, who graduated as Minnesota’s all-time leading rebounder and in the top five in scoring, reportedly plans to play for the Wolves NBA Summer League team. The Wolves have also reportedly signed Tyus Battle of Syracuse and Naz Reid of LSU.</p> <p>Former Gophers star Amir Coffey was not drafted Thursday night. As of Friday afternoon, he hasn’t signed with a team. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/wolves-move-up-to-no-6-take-jarrett-culver" title="Wolves move up to No. 6, take Jarrett Culver" data-articleId="413873947" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Timberwolves_trade_for_Culver_in_NBA_Dra_0_7428820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Timberwolves_trade_for_Culver_in_NBA_Dra_0_7428820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Timberwolves_trade_for_Culver_in_NBA_Dra_0_7428820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Timberwolves_trade_for_Culver_in_NBA_Dra_0_7428820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Timberwolves_trade_for_Culver_in_NBA_Dra_0_7428820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Jarrett Culver in NBA Draft." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wolves move up to No. 6, take Jarrett Culver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 12:09AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gersson Rosas is the new man in charge of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, and he didn't waste any time in making his first splash.</p><p>Before the start of Thursday's NBA Draft, Rosas traded Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 overall pick. With the pick, the Timberwolves selected Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver.</p><p>Phoenix technically made the pick for Minnesota Thursday night. The trade cannot become official until July 6.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/chad-greenway-hosts-12th-annual-day-to-reach-football-camp" title="Chad Greenway hosts 12th annual 'Day to REACH' football camp" data-articleId="413866866" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chad_Greenway_hosts_12th_annual__Day_to__0_7427170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chad_Greenway_hosts_12th_annual__Day_to__0_7427170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chad_Greenway_hosts_12th_annual__Day_to__0_7427170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chad_Greenway_hosts_12th_annual__Day_to__0_7427170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chad_Greenway_hosts_12th_annual__Day_to__0_7427170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Playing in the NFL may be a thing of the past for Chad Greenway, but his football days are far from over." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chad Greenway hosts 12th annual 'Day to REACH' football camp</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hobie Artigue, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Playing in the NFL may be a thing of the past for Chad Greenway, but his football days are far from over.</p><p>For the 12th year, Greenway helped put on his annual “Day to REACH” football camp in Hutchinson. The camp serves as a way to connect with kids using the same game they all love. </p><p>“I grew up in a small farming town in South Dakota, so I have a soft spot for kids like that that grew up without those opportunities to be around camps and situations like this,” Greenway said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/timberwolves-trade-up-with-suns-for-6th-pick-in-draft" title="Timberwolves trade up with Suns for 6th pick in draft" data-articleId="413867015" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/03/Gersson_Rosas_hired_as_Timberwolves_pres_0_7217364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/03/Gersson_Rosas_hired_as_Timberwolves_pres_0_7217364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/03/Gersson_Rosas_hired_as_Timberwolves_pres_0_7217364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/03/Gersson_Rosas_hired_as_Timberwolves_pres_0_7217364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/03/Gersson_Rosas_hired_as_Timberwolves_pres_0_7217364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Timberwolves trade up with Suns for 6th pick in draft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a trade to move up in Thursday's NBA Draft.</p><p>Sources tell FOX 9 that the team has sent its number 11 pick and forward Dario Saric to Phoenix for the number six overall pick.</p><p>Saric, who played 68 games with the Timberwolves, was acquired last offseason when the team traded Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/supreme-court-overturns-conviction-for-mississippi-man-featured-in-minnesota-podcast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/6-P-FLOWERS%20CONVICTION%20_00.00.32.29_1561161162374.png_7431564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-P-FLOWERS CONVICTION _00.00.32.29_1561161162374.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Supreme Court overturns conviction for Mississippi man featured in Minnesota podcast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/protesters-say-conference-held-during-twin-cities-pride-offers-shame"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/5%20P%20CONVERSION%20THERAPY%20_00.00.07.25_1561158455434.png_7431295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5 P CONVERSION THERAPY _00.00.07.25_1561158455434.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protesters say conference held during Twin Cities Pride offers shame</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-democrats-slam-president-trump-for-iran-strategy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20President%20Trump_1553798577839.jpg_6955794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Medal of Honor presentation ceremony for Staff Sergeant Travis W. Atkins at the White House March 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="GETTY President Trump_1553798577839.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota Democrats slam President Trump for Iran strategy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vision-for-wolves-takes-shape-at-nba-draft"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_20190621211524"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vision for Wolves takes shape at NBA Draft</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/protesters-say-conference-held-during-twin-cities-pride-offers-shame" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/5%20P%20CONVERSION%20THERAPY%20_00.00.07.25_1561158455434.png_7431295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/5%20P%20CONVERSION%20THERAPY%20_00.00.07.25_1561158455434.png_7431295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/5%20P%20CONVERSION%20THERAPY%20_00.00.07.25_1561158455434.png_7431295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/5%20P%20CONVERSION%20THERAPY%20_00.00.07.25_1561158455434.png_7431295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/5%20P%20CONVERSION%20THERAPY%20_00.00.07.25_1561158455434.png_7431295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Protesters say conference held during Twin Cities Pride offers shame</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-democrats-slam-president-trump-for-iran-strategy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20President%20Trump_1553798577839.jpg_6955794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20President%20Trump_1553798577839.jpg_6955794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20President%20Trump_1553798577839.jpg_6955794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20President%20Trump_1553798577839.jpg_6955794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20President%20Trump_1553798577839.jpg_6955794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;Medal&#x20;of&#x20;Honor&#x20;presentation&#x20;ceremony&#x20;for&#x20;Staff&#x20;Sergeant&#x20;Travis&#x20;W&#x2e;&#x20;Atkins&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;March&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota Democrats slam President Trump for Iran strategy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-officer-gets-585k-over-driver-s-license-searches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis officer awarded $585K over driver's license searches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nws-3-tornadoes-touched-down-in-sw-minnesota-on-thursday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/CHOPPER%20DAMAGE%20TORNADO%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.14_1561153810047.png_7431030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/CHOPPER%20DAMAGE%20TORNADO%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.14_1561153810047.png_7431030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/CHOPPER%20DAMAGE%20TORNADO%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.14_1561153810047.png_7431030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/CHOPPER%20DAMAGE%20TORNADO%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.14_1561153810047.png_7431030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/CHOPPER%20DAMAGE%20TORNADO%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.14_1561153810047.png_7431030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NWS: 3 tornadoes touched down in SW Minnesota on Thursday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vision-for-wolves-takes-shape-at-nba-draft" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vision for Wolves takes shape at NBA Draft</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 