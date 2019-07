- Minnesota Vikings training camp is for players to gear up for the new season, but it's also for the fans. Before afternoon practice Wednesday, safety Harrison Smith shared a sweet moment with a young fan wearing his jersey.

The 30-year-old veteran put his helmet and gloves on the boy and walked with him onto the field at Twin Cities Orthopedics Stadium.

Smith was one of many familiar faces back with the Vikings this season. He recorded three interceptions in 2018 and is the only player in franchise history with four career interception returns of more than 50 yards.

When the Harrison Smith fan ACTUALLY meets Harrison Smith.



Great moment to start #Vikings practice this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/Obb7llKAPb — Hobie Artigue (@HobieFOX9) July 31, 2019