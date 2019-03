- Former Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray intends to sign a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting.

The 29-year-old played two seasons with the Vikings. During the 2018 season, he rushed for 578 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

The Saints are reportedly giving Murray a $14.4 million deal.

The writing was on the wall for Murray with the Vikings. He made it clear after the season he didn't aspire to be a back-up running back to Dalvin Cook. Murray's best game with the Vikings in 2018 came in a Week 6 win over Arizona, with Cook out injured. Murray had 24 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Murray took to social media on Tuesday to thank the Vikings and fans for his time in Minnesota.

Thank you to the Vikings organization for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. My time in Minnesota has been unforgettable because of the fans, the community and most… https://t.co/iEtAfiZpY9 — Latavius Murray (@LataviusM) March 12, 2019

Free agency officially starts Wednesday.

A shakeup to RB market. It now means Mark Ingram not expected to return to New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019