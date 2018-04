Minnesota Viking GM Rick Spielman sits down with Jim Rich to talk about the eight players the Vikings selected in the 2018 Draft. Minnesota Viking GM Rick Spielman sits down with Jim Rich to talk about the eight players the Vikings selected in the 2018 Draft.

- With eight selections in the 2018 Draft, the Minnesota Vikings added to an already stout defense and helped bolster an offensive line looking ro replace Joe Berger.

Jim Rich sat down with Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to discuss the team's future.