- One day after telling the New York Jets he would sign with them, Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has decided to stay in Minnesota, according to reports.

NFL sources said Monday the 26-year-old would sign with the Jets when free agency opens Wednesday after the Vikings could not or would not meet his reported price of $14 to $15 million.

But, NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo reported Tuesday Barr changed his mind and agreed to terms to remain with the team.

Barr was the Vikings and Mike Zimmer's first-round draft pick in 2014. Last season, he recorded 39 tackles and three sacks. He missed three games due to injury.

For his career, Barr has 13.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Barr's signing can't become official until the league year starts on Wednesday.