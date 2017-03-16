Vikings GM: Adrian Peterson won't be back next season

- Adrian Peterson’s tenure with the Minnesota Vikings is officially over, general manager Rick Spielman confirmed Thursday.

The Vikings have signed running back Latavius Murray for the 2017 season. Spielman said he texted Peterson at 1 a.m. on Thursday morning and informed him of the Murray deal. He said Peterson will not be back as a Viking.

Peterson, 31, is currently an unrestricted free agent. In January, he said if the Vikings cut him loose, he could see himself playing for the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New York Giants.

Peterson was with the Vikings for 10 seasons, but played only three games last season after tearing his meniscus in Week 2. He is the Vikings’ all-time leading rusher with 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns.