Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway to captain volunteer team for Super Bowl LII

- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway has been tapped to captain the team of 10,000 volunteers that will help put on Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee made the announcement in Houston on Thursday night at the “Bold North Down South” Minnesota party to generate excitement for Super Bowl LII, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018.

Greenway will be the “Crew 52” Captain and serve as a volunteer ambassador for the state during the 52-week countdown to the next Super Bowl.

On Twitter, Greenway wrote he is “very excited to be a part of Super Bowl LII, looking forward to a great year.”

Greenway’s contract with the Vikings expired at the end of the 2016-’17 season, but he has not made any official announcement regarding his future plans with the league.

The volunteer site for Super Bowl LII is expected to go live sometime in the next few weeks, according to a news release from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee. More information can be found here.