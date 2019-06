Amir Coffey made it official earlier this week. His days with the University of Minnesota basketball program are over.

Coffey had to decide by Wednesday if he was going to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA, or return to the Gophers for his senior season. If he had returned to school, Coffey had a legitimate chance to contend for Big Ten Player of the Year honors as well as lead Minnesota to a top-four finish in the conference.

His choice was to take that next step and get ready for a professional career, even if he doesn’t get drafted. Projections have Coffey anywhere from a late second round pick to not being drafted at all. He could still sign a two-way contract with a team, or start a career in Europe if he’s not selected inthe NBA Draft.