< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/logo-fox-9-minneapolis-kmsp-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 74°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Twin Cities news</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics and Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/education">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/top-minnesota-child-care-investigator-on-paid-leave-for-more-than-2-months"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/top-minnesota-child-care-investigator-on-paid-leave-for-more-than-2-months">Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/q-a-dept-of-human-services-responds-to-safety-concerns-at-anoka-facility"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.44.22_1559167254779.png_7325300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Q&A: Dept. of Human Services responds to safety concerns at Anoka facility"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/q-a-dept-of-human-services-responds-to-safety-concerns-at-anoka-facility">Q&A: Dept. of Human Services responds to safety concerns at Anoka facility</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/nurses-social-workers-push-for-stronger-security-at-anoka-treatment-facility"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.08.10_1559166939416.png_7325639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Push for stronger security at Anoka treatment facility after two assaults by same patient"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/nurses-social-workers-push-for-stronger-security-at-anoka-treatment-facility">Push for stronger security at Anoka treatment facility after two assaults by same patient</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/sports/vikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/vikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas">Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/top-minnesota-child-care-investigator-on-paid-leave-for-more-than-2-months">Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/q-a-dept-of-human-services-responds-to-safety-concerns-at-anoka-facility">Q&A: Dept. of Human Services responds to safety concerns at Anoka facility</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/nurses-social-workers-push-for-stronger-security-at-anoka-treatment-facility">Push for stronger security at Anoka treatment facility after two assaults by same patient</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/vikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas">Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/tropical-bird-spotted-in-western-minnesota">Tropical bird spotted in western Minnesota</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/wolf-relocated-from-canada-to-isle-royale-found-dead-1">Wolf relocated from Canada to Isle Royale found dead</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/get-the-fox-9-weather-app">Get the FOX 9 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/traffic">Live Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morning" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/morning" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morning" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morning" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about">About FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gasprices">Gas Gauge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/heart">Heart Smart</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">FOX 9+</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=25604989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8444_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8444"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8444_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8444_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409635052'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8247_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8247"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8247_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8247_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409635052'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409635052" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409635052" data-article-version="1.0">Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409635052" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas" data-title="Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas" addthis:title="Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409635052.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409635052");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409635052_409662800_129413"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="409662800" data-video-posted-date="May 29 2019 05:32PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Vikings_get_spring_work_in_at_OTAs_0_7325837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Vikings get spring work in at OTAs</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="409633531" data-video-posted-date="May 29 2019 03:48PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Stefon Diggs returns to Vikings OTAs</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409635052_409662800_129413";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409662800","video":"569148","title":"Vikings%20get%20spring%20work%20in%20at%20OTAs","caption":"The%20Vikings%20are%20working%20to%20round%20out%20their%202019%20roster%20at%20OTAs%20this%20week.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F29%2FVikings_get_spring_work_in_at_OTAs_0_7325837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F29%2FVikings_get_spring_work_in_at_OTAs_569148_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653777169%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-_o0nDFBl4iadM2l9OneUbqD_t8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"}},"createDate":"May 29 2019 05:32PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]},{"id":"409633531","video":"569102","title":"Stefon%20Diggs%20returns%20to%20Vikings%20OTAs","caption":"Stefon%20Diggs%20says%20he%27s%20excited%20to%20be%20working%20with%20Kevin%20Stefanski%20and%20Kirk%20Cousins%20again%20as%20the%20Vikings%20seek%20offensive%20continuity%20in%202019.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F29%2FStefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F29%2FStefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_569102_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653770877%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dy4bbF55y2tonEpJwbSY79fhJIng","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"}},"createDate":"May 29 2019 03:48PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409635052_409662800_129413",video:"569148",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Vikings_get_spring_work_in_at_OTAs_0_7325837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Vikings%2520are%2520working%2520to%2520round%2520out%2520their%25202019%2520roster%2520at%2520OTAs%2520this%2520week.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/29/Vikings_get_spring_work_in_at_OTAs_569148_1800.mp4?Expires=1653777169&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-_o0nDFBl4iadM2l9OneUbqD_t8",eventLabel:"Stefon%20Diggs%20returns%20to%20Vikings%20OTAs-409662800",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409635052"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:32PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-409635052" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409635052-409633516"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409635052-409633516" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Stefon_Diggs_returns_to_Vikings_OTAs_0_7324928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409635052" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EAGAN (FOX 9)</strong> - Stefon Diggs was all smiles as he flew around the field at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday. He was back after missing most of last week’s organized team activities to address some issues at his house in Washington, D.C.</p><p>Diggs was running routes, making plays and learning the nuances that the Minnesota Vikings hope to feature on offense this season. So why was he so happy? He saw familiar faces in quarterback Kirk Cousins and offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.</p><p>Stefanski will get help from offensive advisor Gary Kubiak, but he was promoted to offensive coordinator after holding an interim role for the final three games last season. This season will be the first time in Diggs’ career that he won’t be switching coordinators. He finished with 102 catches last season, with 14 of them on 23 targets over the final three games.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Stefon Diggs on Kirk Cousins:<br /> <br /> “I feel like big picture, everybody wants things to happen so fast. But Kirk was here what, 6 months or something like that. I trust him as far as going into the second year.”<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/xCherXvly6">pic.twitter.com/xCherXvly6</a></p>— Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1133797713693167616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>“I’m excited. I’ve got 100 percent faith and trust in him based off those last three games. Going into the offseason, I was 100 percent confident and seeing him and being back into the motion of the swing of things is just exciting,” Diggs said of Stefanski.</p><p>The Vikings hosted their fifth workout of OTAs on Wednesday, and they’re halfway through the workouts.</p><p>Diggs and Stefanski are hoping continuity and consistency within the offense will translate to a big year for quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Vikings made a splash last year in free agency after signing Cousins to a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract. He threw for nearly 4,300 yards and 30 touchdowns, but struggled in primetime games and shouldered much of the blame for the Vikings missing the playoffs with an 8-7-1 record.</p><p>The big difference for Cousins this year is he’s not looking for a place to live, he knows who his teammates are and he continues to learn their tendencies. That continuity can take the Vikings offense to the next level, if it translates on the field.</p><p>“Kirk is coming into this year with a familiarity of our players, of his teammates, and I think that’s invaluable,” Stefanski said. “That’s everybody, so I think that element of having been through that for one year with our guys is so important.”</p><p>The Vikings feature one of the most dangerous wide receiver combinations in the NFL with Diggs and Adam Thielen, who combined for 215 catches and more than 2,300 yards last season. They also both got paid for their efforts. Diggs earned a five-year contract extension before last season, and Thielen became one of the highest-paid receivers in football in April. He signed a four-year deal worth more than $64 million.</p><p>Not bad for a former Division II star who was an undrafted college free agent and had to earn his way onto the Vikings through special teams.</p><p>The familiarity and continuity part of the offense is the primary focus of OTAs for the Vikings. They want to do whatever they can to make Cousins feel confident about what he’s doing.</p><p>“That’s what you want, you want to do things that makes him comfortable. As far as being a receiver, I want him to be comfortable. I want to play to his strengths and try to be there any way that I can,” Diggs said.</p><p>Laquon Treadwell is facing a critical year himself, after the Vikings declined his fifth-year contract option in the offseason. He already notices the continuity on offense.</p><p>“I feel like everyone is getting better because we know each other a little more. Kirk came in, big signing, there was a lot of news around it. We know Kirk for Kirk, it’s not he’s trying to impress us or win us over,” Treadwell said. “He got the team to know what’s going on, and I think he’s doing a great job just honing into his position.”</p><p>It should also help with Dalvin Cook as the primary option in the run game, with Boise State rookie Alexander Mattison the likely top contender for the No. 2 running back spot.</p><p>It’s still a work in progress on several fronts, which it should be with nearly two months to go until training camp.</p><p><strong>Vikings hire part-time kicking coach</strong></p><p>Mike Zimmer hinted during rookie minicamp that he could hire a coach to help with kickers. That guy, for now, is Nate Kaeding. The nine-year NFL veteran kicked mainly with the San Diego Chargers, and drives up from his Iowa home a few times per week to work with the Vikings. Special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf called Kaeding “another set of eyes.”</p><p>The Vikings finished last in the NFL last season, making about 69 percent of their field goals. Kaeding was selected to the Pro Bowl twice and was First Team All Pro in 2009, when he made 32 of 35 kicks for the season.</p><p>“Nate’s done it before so that’s somebody that you can trust and that’s experience that you can’t find just with any coach,” Maalouf said.</p><p><strong>Wednesday’s OTA highlights</strong></p> <ul> <li>There appears to be a three way battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot with Sean Mannion, Kyle Sloter and Jake Browning. In team drills, Mannion found rookie Irv Smith Jr. on a corner route for a touchdown. Mannion also delivered a pair of touchdown passes, one to Dillon Mitchell and the other to Jordan Taylor. Browning had two touchdown passes to Davion Davis, and a third to Alexander Mattison.</li> <li>Defense won the day as the Vikings focused heavily on red zone offense. Eric Kendricks had an interception, Trae Waynes also had a pass breakup covering Smith and Marcus Epps broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Diggs.</li> <li>Dan Bailey was a perfect 7-of-7 on field goal tries on Wednesday, ranging from 30-50 yards. In one of the last team drills, he was rushed on the field with less than 10 seconds to go and calmly made a kick from about 45 yards. Bailey is 12-of-13 with a long of 50 yards in the two practices open to the media.</li> <li>Tight end Kyle Rudolph was absent from OTAs Wednesday to attend a golf tournament in Ohio for his Man of the Year nomination. Long snapper Austin Cutting was absent to attend his graduation at Air Force Academy. Cornerback Mike Hughes did work off to the side as he recovers from ACL surgery. Brian O’Neill returned to practice after missing time with an injury, and David Morgan didn’t practice due to injury.</li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story409635052 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story409635052 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-409635052",i="relatedHeadlines-409635052",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1641"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409635052'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5859"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/cancer-survivor-devin-smeltzer-dazzles-in-mlb-debut-with-twins" title="Cancer survivor Devin Smeltzer dazzles in MLB debut with Twins" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Devin Smeltzer is a childhood cancer survivor and now he's officially a Major League pitcher. Smeltzer made his debut with the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing 6 shutout innings with 7 strikeouts - a moment his family wasn't go" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cancer survivor Devin Smeltzer dazzles in MLB debut with Twins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 02:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Devin Smeltzer made his Major League debut on the mound for the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night, and if he was nervous, he certainly didn’t show it. Smeltzer looked like a seasoned veteran in his first start, pitching six shutout innings, with just three hits, no walks and seven strikeouts.</p><p>The only thing more impressive than Smeltzer’s debut may be the story behind his journey to the majors. As a 9-year-old, Smeltzer had a cancerous tumor on his bladder. He fought it, battled back and is now living his dream as a pro baseball player.</p><p>FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim caught up with Smeltzer’s family, who made the 18-hour drive from New Jersey to be at Target Field for his debut.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/ski-u-mah-sendoff-gopher-softball-heads-to-okc" title="Ski-U-Mah Sendoff: Gopher softball heads to OKC" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gophers Softball team got a big send off Tuesday as they head to Oklahoma for their big game." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ski-U-Mah Sendoff: Gopher softball heads to OKC</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MaKenna Partain fielded the most difficult routine ground ball of her life, threw it to Hope Brander at first for the final out and what is usually only a dream for most Minnesota softball players became a reality.</p><p>The Gophers softball team (46-12) beat LSU Saturday 3-0 to complete a sweep and win its NCAA Super Regional. The dream was real life: Minnesota was heading to its first College World Series in program history, since the NCAA started its 64-team format.</p><p>It all became real as Gophers players, coaches and team staff boarded buses on Tuesday bound for Oklahoma City after holding a celebratory send-off at Athletes Village. No. 7-seeded Minnesota will face No. 2-seeded UCLA Thursday afternoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/learning-continues-for-lynx-after-1-0-start" title="Learning continues for Lynx after 1-0 start" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lynx_practice_after_season_opening_win_0_7319769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lynx_practice_after_season_opening_win_0_7319769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lynx_practice_after_season_opening_win_0_7319769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lynx_practice_after_season_opening_win_0_7319769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lynx_practice_after_season_opening_win_0_7319769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sylvia Fowles talked Tuesday about Napheesa Collier after she debuted with 27 points in a win over the Chicago Sky Saturday night." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Learning continues for Lynx after 1-0 start</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It might have been difficult to tell from the end of practice Tuesday that the Minnesota Lynx are off to a 1-0 start.</p><p>The Lynx used a 24-10 third quarter surge to beat the Chicago Sky 89-71 at Target Center Saturday night. In her WNBA debut, top draft choice Napheesa Collier finished with a game-high 27 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field. That included shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range.</p><p>Collier led five Lynx players in double figures. Sylvia Fowles added 16 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes, while also battling foul trouble. She said Tuesday Collier has been making the adjustment from playing in the post in her college days at UConn to playing more on the perimeter at the professional level.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/top-minnesota-child-care-investigator-on-paid-leave-for-more-than-2-months" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Human&#x20;Services" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/top-minnesota-child-care-investigator-on-paid-leave-for-more-than-2-months" data-title="Top MN child care investigator on paid leave" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/top-minnesota-child-care-investigator-on-paid-leave-for-more-than-2-months" addthis:title="Top MN child care investigator on paid leave" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/q-a-dept-of-human-services-responds-to-safety-concerns-at-anoka-facility" > <h3>Q&A: Dept. of Human Services responds to safety concerns at Anoka facility</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/q-a-dept-of-human-services-responds-to-safety-concerns-at-anoka-facility" data-title="Q&A: DHS responds to safety concerns" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/q-a-dept-of-human-services-responds-to-safety-concerns-at-anoka-facility" addthis:title="Q&A: DHS responds to safety concerns" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nurses-social-workers-push-for-stronger-security-at-anoka-treatment-facility" > <h3>Push for stronger security at Anoka treatment facility after two assaults by same patient</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/nurses-social-workers-push-for-stronger-security-at-anoka-treatment-facility" data-title="Staff pushes for better security at Anoka facility" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/nurses-social-workers-push-for-stronger-security-at-anoka-treatment-facility" addthis:title="Staff pushes for better security at Anoka facility" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas" > <h3>Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas" data-title="Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas" addthis:title="Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409635052'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3662_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3662"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2129"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/top-minnesota-child-care-investigator-on-paid-leave-for-more-than-2-months" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Human&#x20;Services" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/upside-of-long-cold-spring-noticeable-lack-of-mosquitoes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Upside of long, cold spring? Noticeable lack of mosquitoes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/q-a-dept-of-human-services-responds-to-safety-concerns-at-anoka-facility" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.44.22_1559167254779.png_7325300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.44.22_1559167254779.png_7325300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.44.22_1559167254779.png_7325300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.44.22_1559167254779.png_7325300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.44.22_1559167254779.png_7325300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Q&A: Dept. of Human Services responds to safety concerns at Anoka facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nurses-social-workers-push-for-stronger-security-at-anoka-treatment-facility" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.08.10_1559166939416.png_7325639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.08.10_1559166939416.png_7325639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.08.10_1559166939416.png_7325639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.08.10_1559166939416.png_7325639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.08.10_1559166939416.png_7325639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Push for stronger security at Anoka treatment facility after two assaults by same patient</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chappy-s-golden-shores-license-revoked-following-investigation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/07/chh_1557287440862_7234043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/07/chh_1557287440862_7234043_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/07/chh_1557287440862_7234043_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/07/chh_1557287440862_7234043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/07/chh_1557287440862_7234043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chappy's Golden Shores' license revoked following investigation</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409635052'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0893_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0893"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KMSP-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kmsp-fox-9-news-minneapolis/id378080191?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droid.foxkmsp&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1641",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1641\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2129",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2129\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0893_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0893",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0893\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5859",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5859\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3619",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3619\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8247_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8247",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8247\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1868",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1868\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3662_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3662",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3662\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8444_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8444",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8444\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0715",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0715\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fvikings-working-for-offensive-continuity-at-otas"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1558673319000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"11 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43980);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>