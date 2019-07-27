< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Vikings use Training Camp to move on from 2018 By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 27 2019 12:47PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 27 2019 04:52PM CDT
Updated Jul 27 2019 05:01PM CDT data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420609307" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EAGAN (FOX 9)</strong> - There's no denying it: The 2018 season was a massive disappointment for the Minnesota Vikings, and they're ready to move onto 2019.</p><p>After going all-in on free agent Kirk Cousins with an $84 million fully-guaranteed contract, the Vikings went 8-7-1 and missed the NFC Playoffs for the third time in five seasons. He had the numbers with nearly 4,300 yards and 30 touchdowns, but it didn't translate to wins.</p><p>Cousins said it himself earlier this week: He'll ultimately be judged on the 16 regular season games, and hopefully, a run in the NFC Playoffs. It's why this week is so important for the Vikings with the start of Training Camp, as they aim to establish a consistency and a chemistry heading into the 2019 season.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I asked <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> WR <a href="https://twitter.com/athielen19?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@athielen19</a> about the team's motivation at Training Camp this year after missing the playoffs:<br> <br> "Regardless of what you did last year, you know that you have to come out here, you have to grind." <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/sabplP43z0">pic.twitter.com/sabplP43z0</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1155142095373340673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"Regardless of what you did last year, if you went to the Super Bowl or not, you know that you have to come out here, you have to grind. You have to do the little things, you have to work hard because it's hard to win in this league," wide receiver Adam Thielen said. "You have to be firing on all cylinders when you get to that first game."</p><p>Missing the playoffs was one thing, but the path it took was especially frustrating for players and fans. They came back against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 2, and had two chances to win in overtime. Both Daniel Carlson kicks missed, and they settled for a 29-29 tie.</p><p>Win that game, and you're a playoff team.</p><p>The following Sunday, they hosted the Buffalo Bills. The Vikings got hit in the mouth early and never recovered in a 27-6 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was a rough Sunday that had fans at U.S. Bank Stadium booing by halftime. Win that game, and you're a playoff team.</p><p>Fast forward to the regular season finale. The Vikings controlled their playoff destiny. They would be a Wild Card team with a win, at home, over a Chicago Bears team that knew by halftime it had nothing to play for. The Bears didn't care, and earned a 24-10 win over the Vikings that eliminated Minnesota from the playoffs.</p><p>It left a salty taste for the Vikings heading into the offseason, surely enough to give them motivation into organized team activities, mini camp and now Training Camp. That's two years removed from being one win away from playing a virtual home game in the Super Bowl.</p><p>"I think we learned from last year. We learned that we created an identity in 2017. Part of the reason we went 13-3 and were one game away from the Super Bowl, and we got away from that identity last year," tight end Kyle Rudolph said. "We know what we have to do to get back, and the good thing about this team is we're willing to work for it."</p><p>It's easy to come out and have a good Training Camp practice on Day 1, Rudolph said. The key is to string together good days, and be ready for the first preseason game.</p><p>There will be days over the first two weeks of Training Camp where they're tired, where something just might not click. One thing they can control is effort, and how they approach each practice. The goal is for it to translate to success on the field when the games matter, starting in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.</p><p>"Just be better than last year, and really and as a team, just get wins. Take it week by week and ultimately, win the Super Bowl. So it's a long process, started back in spring. I think we're in a good place," linebacker Anthony Barr said.</p><p>Vikings' ownership was visibly angry and frustrated after the 2018 regular season finale against the Bears. Deservedly so, but Zygi and Mark Wilf didn't act on emotion. Zimmer and Rick Spielman's contracts were extended by one year, and now the mission is to win games with a top-10 defense and a new offensive system that allows Cousins to be a top-tier quarterback.</p><p>Zimmer said Friday the only way to change perception is by proving it.</p><p>"Right now we're just trying to figure out how we can get better and win games. Focus on one particular game, focus on today's practice and see if we can get better and work together as a team," Zimmer said.</p><p>Vikings players across the board are saying all the right things. They want to do the work, they want to put the time in and they believe. Will it translate in the win column? We'll find out.</p><p>"Try to make a leap, and the best way to do that is really invest the time on the practice field. We've got guys that want to work. Kirk wants to be great, that's the thing about his craft. He's serious about it," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. "Same with me, same with the receivers in our room. Just trying to build off last year. Twins add reliever to bullpen, obtain Sergio Romo from Marlins

The Minnesota Twins have added a new asset to its bullpen.

Saturday, the team announced it had sent prospect Lewin Diaz to Miami for RHP Sergio Romo, minor league pitcher Chris Vallimont, and a player to be named later.

The acquisition of 36-year-old Romo will help the Twins bolster their bullpen depth, adding a reliable veteran who has 3.58 ERA on the season with 17 saves.

Lakeville's Regan Smith wins gold at world swimming championships

One day after her record-breaking swim, Lakeville native Regan Smith won the women's 200-meter backstroke in 2:03.69.

The gold medal marks Smith's first world title.

Smith, 17, set the world record of 2:03.55 in Friday's semifinals and was on pace to lower it again before fading on the last lap.

Vikings ST coach on Dan Bailey: 'It's so early'

It's Day 2 of Training Camp for the Minnesota Vikings, and we're already talking about kickers.

The Vikings' history of kickers missing field goals in key situations is well-chronicled. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins add reliever to bullpen, obtain Sergio Romo from Marlins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 08:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 08:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Twins have added a new asset to its bullpen.</p><p>Saturday, the team announced it had sent prospect Lewin Diaz to Miami for RHP Sergio Romo, minor league pitcher Chris Vallimont, and a player to be named later.</p><p>The acquisition of 36-year-old Romo will help the Twins bolster their bullpen depth, adding a reliable veteran who has 3.58 ERA on the season with 17 saves.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lakeville-s-regan-smith-wins-gold-at-world-swimming-championships" title="Lakeville's Regan Smith wins gold at world swimming championships" data-articleId="420608592" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/medals_1564250489765_7553779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/medals_1564250489765_7553779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/medals_1564250489765_7553779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/medals_1564250489765_7553779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/medals_1564250489765_7553779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Silver medallist Australia&#39;s Emma Mckeon (L), gold medallist USA&#39;s Regan Smith (C) and bronze medallist Canada&#39;s Kylie Masse pose with their medals. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lakeville's Regan Smith wins gold at world swimming championships</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 12:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 01:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One day after her record-breaking swim, Lakeville native Regan Smith won the women's 200-meter backstroke in 2:03.69.</p><p>The gold medal marks Smith's first world title.</p><p>Smith, 17, set the world record of 2:03.55 in Friday's semifinals and was on pace to lower it again before fading on the last lap.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-st-coach-on-dan-bailey-it-s-so-early-" title="Vikings ST coach on Dan Bailey: 'It's so early'" data-articleId="420605830" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/Vikings_ST_coach_talks_Dan_Bailey_at_Tra_0_7553773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/Vikings_ST_coach_talks_Dan_Bailey_at_Tra_0_7553773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/Vikings_ST_coach_talks_Dan_Bailey_at_Tra_0_7553773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/Vikings_ST_coach_talks_Dan_Bailey_at_Tra_0_7553773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/Vikings_ST_coach_talks_Dan_Bailey_at_Tra_0_7553773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vikings special teams coach Marwan Maloouf isn't concerned after Dan Bailey missed 3 field goals at the first Training Camp practice on Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings ST coach on Dan Bailey: 'It's so early'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 11:50AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 11:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's Day 2 of Training Camp for the Minnesota Vikings, and we're already talking about kickers.</p><p>The Vikings' history of kickers missing field goals in key situations is well-chronicled. It goes back for most Viking fans to Gary Anderson in the 1999 NFC title game.</p><p>The Vikings had the Atlanta Falcons beat, up 10 points in the fourth quarter if Anderson could make a 38-yard field goal. Instead, wide left. Most Recent https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/02/water%20generic_1467505616210_1510774_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Crews searching for boy last seen swimming in Blue Earth River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-add-reliever-to-bullpen-trade-for-marlins-sergio-romo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/sergio-romo_1564278407374_7554072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/sergio-romo_1564278407374_7554072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/sergio-romo_1564278407374_7554072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/sergio-romo_1564278407374_7554072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/sergio-romo_1564278407374_7554072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twins add reliever to bullpen, obtain Sergio Romo from Marlins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-treating-death-of-woman-in-sauk-rapids-minn-as-suspicious-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police treating death of woman in Sauk Rapids, Minn. as 'suspicious'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-man-went-into-water-drowned-after-police-called-for-trespassing-at-duluth-docks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/11/duluth%20waves%20crash_1555033818280.JPG_7098228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/11/duluth%20waves%20crash_1555033818280.JPG_7098228_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/11/duluth%20waves%20crash_1555033818280.JPG_7098228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/11/duluth%20waves%20crash_1555033818280.JPG_7098228_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/11/duluth%20waves%20crash_1555033818280.JPG_7098228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Man went into water, drowned after police called for trespassing at Duluth docks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-looking-for-2-missing-teens-from-wisconsin-who-may-be-in-twin-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/27/missing-wisconsin-teens_1564266161691_7553966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Police looking for 2 missing teens from Wisconsin who may be in Twin Cities 