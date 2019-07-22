< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story426505209" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426505209" data-article-version="1.0">Vikings parting ways with Laquon Treadwell</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-426505209" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Vikings parting ways with Laquon Treadwell&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-parting-ways-with-laquon-treadwell" data-title="Vikings parting ways with Laquon Treadwell" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-parting-ways-with-laquon-treadwell" addthis:title="Vikings parting ways with Laquon Treadwell">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426505209.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426505209");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426505209-419650347"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/22/treadwell_1563835503437_7539925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/22/treadwell_1563835503437_7539925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/22/treadwell_1563835503437_7539925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/22/treadwell_1563835503437_7539925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, left, and Laquon Treadwell, right, ran through drills during practice at the TCO Performance Center. (Photo by Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via Getty Images) (Photo by Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, left, and Laquon Treadwell, right, ran through drills during practice at the TCO Performance Center. (Photo by Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426505209-419650347" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/22/treadwell_1563835503437_7539925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/22/treadwell_1563835503437_7539925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/22/treadwell_1563835503437_7539925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/22/treadwell_1563835503437_7539925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/22/treadwell_1563835503437_7539925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, left, and Laquon Treadwell, right, ran through drills during practice at the TCO Performance Center. (Photo by Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, left, and Laquon Treadwell, right, ran through drills during practice at the TCO Performance Center. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 10:59AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 11:00AM CDT</span></p> According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Vikings are expected to release Treadwell if they can't work out a trade for him.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> are moving on from former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell, source said. They will work to trade him, but if no trade, he'll be released.</p> — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1167822071247888385?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Treadwell was set to become a free agent after the 2019 season. The Vikings didn't exercise their team option for 2019, leaving his situation in Minnesota uncertain.</p><p>Treadwell had three catches for 30 yards in the Vikings' preseason finale at Buffalo. Coach Mike Zimmer said they were "showcasing him a little bit" during the second half of the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.</p><p>He is entering his fourth NFL season after being selected in the first round of the 2016 draft. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/fox-9-visits-the-minnesota-state-fair-with-t-wolves-coach-ryan-saunders" title="FOX 9 visits the Minnesota State Fair with T-Wolves coach Ryan Saunders" data-articleId="426471464" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Pierre_Noujaim_interviews_T_Wolves_head__0_7628282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Pierre_Noujaim_interviews_T_Wolves_head__0_7628282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Pierre_Noujaim_interviews_T_Wolves_head__0_7628282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Pierre_Noujaim_interviews_T_Wolves_head__0_7628282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Pierre_Noujaim_interviews_T_Wolves_head__0_7628282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders spoke with FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim at the Minnesota State Fair." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX 9 visits the Minnesota State Fair with T-Wolves coach Ryan Saunders</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ahead of the basketball season, Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders spent a summer day like most Minnesotans: Hanging out at the Minnesota State Fair.</p><p>FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim caught up with the coach as he hit up the booths and games along the fairground.</p><p>Hit play to see that interview.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/takeaways-gophers-beat-sdsu-28-21" title="Takeaways: Gophers beat SDSU, 28-21" data-articleId="426412922" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/mohamed%20ibrahim_1567198771225.jpg_7627572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/mohamed%20ibrahim_1567198771225.jpg_7627572_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/mohamed%20ibrahim_1567198771225.jpg_7627572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/mohamed%20ibrahim_1567198771225.jpg_7627572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/mohamed%20ibrahim_1567198771225.jpg_7627572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mohamed Ibrahim #24 of the Minnesota Gophers scores a touchdown against Seven Wilson #7 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the fourth quarter of the game on August 29, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium.&nbsp;(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Takeaways: Gophers beat SDSU, 28-21</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It wasn't the prettiest football you'll ever see, but Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck won't apologize for the Gophers needing a late comeback to beat South Dakota State.</p><p>A season with potentially high expectations started with near disaster for the Gophers, but they prevailed 28-21 against the Jackrabbits, the preseason No. 4-ranked team in FCS. They had big moments, faced adversity and got big plays when they absolutely had to have them.</p><p>Fans would've liked the win to be more comfortable, but the Gophers are 1-0 heading to Fresno State next Saturday night. Here are takeaways from the first win of 2019 at TCF Bank Stadium.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/autopsy-angels-pitcher-tyler-skaggs-died-of-alcohol-drug-intoxication" title="Autopsy: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of alcohol, drug intoxication" data-articleId="426504459" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler Skaggs&nbsp;| Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Autopsy: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of alcohol, drug intoxication</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New details have been released on the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. </p><p>An autopsy report shows that Skaggs had fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his system at the time of his death. </p><p>The cause of death has been listed as intoxication of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone with ‘terminal aspiration’ meaning he vomited at some point.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation <header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9 visits the Minnesota State Fair with T-Wolves coach Ryan Saunders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/community-members-push-back-against-market-planned-for-minneapolis-parking-lot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/10P%20AFRICA%20VILLAGE%20MARKET%20CONCERN_00.00.14.00_1567222358213.png_7628271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="10P AFRICA VILLAGE MARKET CONCERN_00.00.14.00_1567222358213.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Community members push back against market planned for Minneapolis parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer">
<a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a>
</footer> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hurricane-dorian-saturday-forecast" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fierce Category 4 Dorian menaces Bahamas en route to Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/fox-9-visits-the-minnesota-state-fair-with-t-wolves-coach-ryan-saunders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FOX 9 visits the Minnesota State Fair with T-Wolves coach Ryan Saunders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/community-members-push-back-against-market-planned-for-minneapolis-parking-lot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/10P%20AFRICA%20VILLAGE%20MARKET%20CONCERN_00.00.14.00_1567222358213.png_7628271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/10P%20AFRICA%20VILLAGE%20MARKET%20CONCERN_00.00.14.00_1567222358213.png_7628271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/10P%20AFRICA%20VILLAGE%20MARKET%20CONCERN_00.00.14.00_1567222358213.png_7628271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/10P%20AFRICA%20VILLAGE%20MARKET%20CONCERN_00.00.14.00_1567222358213.png_7628271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/10P%20AFRICA%20VILLAGE%20MARKET%20CONCERN_00.00.14.00_1567222358213.png_7628271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Community members push back against market planned for Minneapolis parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/delta-recommends-flyers-get-to-msp-three-hours-before-flight-during-busy-hours" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/9P%20-%20MSP%20EARLY%20ARRIVAL%20WARNING_00.00.24.11_1567222081787.png_7628258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/9P%20-%20MSP%20EARLY%20ARRIVAL%20WARNING_00.00.24.11_1567222081787.png_7628258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/9P%20-%20MSP%20EARLY%20ARRIVAL%20WARNING_00.00.24.11_1567222081787.png_7628258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/9P%20-%20MSP%20EARLY%20ARRIVAL%20WARNING_00.00.24.11_1567222081787.png_7628258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/9P%20-%20MSP%20EARLY%20ARRIVAL%20WARNING_00.00.24.11_1567222081787.png_7628258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Delta recommends flyers get to MSP 3 hours before flight during busy hours</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/not-fair-state-fair-highlights-struggle-faced-by-minnesota-farm-families-trying-to-survive" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/9P%20-%20NOT%20FAIR_00.00.31.18_1567222355536.png_7628269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/9P%20-%20NOT%20FAIR_00.00.31.18_1567222355536.png_7628269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/9P%20-%20NOT%20FAIR_00.00.31.18_1567222355536.png_7628269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/9P%20-%20NOT%20FAIR_00.00.31.18_1567222355536.png_7628269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/9P%20-%20NOT%20FAIR_00.00.31.18_1567222355536.png_7628269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 