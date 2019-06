- It's official. Kyle Rudolph is staying in Minnesota.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they had agreed to terms on a contract extension with the 29-year-old tight end. The details of his contract have not been released. The 2019 was the last season on his previous contract.

Rudolph was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In his eight seasons with the team, he has started 104 of 112 games. Last year, he recorded 634 yards on 64 receptions and hauled in four touchdowns.

In a tweet posted late Monday night, Rudolph claimed he had unfinished business and that his home will always be in Minnesota.

"Giving everything I can possibly give, professionally and personally to the greatest sports franchise and its fans in Minnesota," he wrote. "And I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be in Minnesota!"