- Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer joined FOX 9 Sports NOW Sunday to talk about the season ahead, but also for a little fishing-related friendly competition.

Zimmer talked about how his offense and defense have both started training camp strong, but that they both have a long way to go.

Then, coach talked about his quarterback Kirk Cousins and the high expectations he has put on himself.

Finally, Zimmer talks about bolstering his coaching staff with the addition of Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak.

The interview then took a turn towards the outdoors, as FOX 9’s Jim Rich challenges the coach to a casting competition inside the TCO Performance Center field.