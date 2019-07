There's no denying it: The 2018 season was a massive disappointment for the Minnesota Vikings, and they're ready to move onto 2019.

After going all-in on free agent Kirk Cousins with an $84 million fully-guaranteed contract, the Vikings went 8-7-1 and missed the NFC Playoffs for the third time in five seasons. He had the numbers with nearly 4,300 yards and 30 touchdowns, but it didn't translate to wins.

Cousins said it himself earlier this week: He'll ultimately be judged on the 16 regular season games, and hopefully, a run in the NFC Playoffs. It's why this week is so important for the Vikings with the start of Training Camp, as they aim to establish a consistency and a chemistry heading into the 2019 season.