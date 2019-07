- While Vikings players were getting more of a "game experience" at training camp in Eagan, fans were getting their first chance to see the team practice.

Friday was the first day for fans to stop by TCO Performance Center as the Viking prep for the 2019 season.

"I do feel like a fish out of water because I’m the only one cheering... It’s a little strange, but I don’t care," one fan said.

In the sun-soaked stands, in the middle of the July heat, some Vikings fans found themselves thinking ahead to February.

"Oh, Super Bowl win in Miami! You know what I’m saying?" another fan said.

For so many, this first full day is so exciting because everything is so full of hope.

For the kids, though, it’s also full of fun. Children had a chance to test out different challenges including testing their vertical, running an obstacle course and kicking a football. The Kids Zone at TCO Stadium proves just as popular as the actual players and you can feel like one by trying on a uniform. Kids can even test their own speed in a 40-yard-dash.

For all ages, it’s the beginning…

"They’re going to go to the Super Bowl."

...Even if it’s the end that's on everyone’s mind. "Because this needs to go to Miami. Do you know what I’m saying? I just got to go."

Vikings fans heading to training camp this weekend will want to plan ahead. MnDOT crews are working on a construction project that will impact parts of 494 in Eagan and Inver Grove Heights. Starting Friday night at 7 p.m., expect lane closures on eastbound 494 between 35E and Highway 62.

Several ramps on 494 leading to Vikings headquarters will also be closed through the weekend as crews work to repair bridge decks over 35E.