<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story425066156" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425066156" data-article-version="1.0">Vikings defense gets first look at Kyler Murray Saturday</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-425066156" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Vikings defense gets first look at Kyler Murray Saturday&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-defense-gets-first-look-at-kyler-murray-saturday" data-title="Vikings defense gets first look at Kyler Murray Saturday" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-defense-gets-first-look-at-kyler-murray-saturday" addthis:title="Vikings defense gets first look at Kyler Murray Saturday"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425066156.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425066156");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425066156-425066162"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/kyler%20murray_1566485028180.jpg_7609403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/kyler%20murray_1566485028180.jpg_7609403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/kyler%20murray_1566485028180.jpg_7609403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/kyler%20murray_1566485028180.jpg_7609403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/kyler%20murray_1566485028180.jpg_7609403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at State Farm Stadium on August 15 in Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at State Farm Stadium on August 15 in Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425066156-425066162" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/kyler%20murray_1566485028180.jpg_7609403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/kyler%20murray_1566485028180.jpg_7609403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/kyler%20murray_1566485028180.jpg_7609403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/kyler%20murray_1566485028180.jpg_7609403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/kyler%20murray_1566485028180.jpg_7609403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at State Farm Stadium on August 15 in Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at State Farm Stadium on August 15 in Arizona. <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-defense-gets-first-look-at-kyler-murray-saturday">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 09:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 07:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> (FOX 9)</strong> - The Vikings’ defense is known for being among the toughest in the NFL and is always ready for a challenge.</p><p>The stats may not show it on paper, but they’ll get another one on Saturday in the third preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s essentially the dress rehearsal for the regular season, the game where the starters play the longest.</p><p>The No. 4-ranked defense in the NFL last year, which was also the best in 2017, will get tested against rookie Kyler Murray. The No. 1 overall pick had his professional choice between football and baseball, but the chance at becoming an NFL star was too good to pass up.</p><p>He was the quarterback last year behind one of the top offenses in college football at Oklahoma. Murray completed 69 percent of his passes last year for more than 4,300 yards and 42 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions. He also won the Heisman Trophy.</p><p>“I’ll tell you, this guy can really get out and run. He’s very efficient in throwing the football, so we’ve got to be good in our rush plan this week and make sure that he’s not out scrambling a bunch,” Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards said.</p><p>Murray is just as likely to make plays with his feet as he is with his hands. Mobile quarterbacks tend to be at their most dangerous when they freelance and give themselves time to make plays.</p><p>The Vikings will face a pair of mobile quarterbacks this season within their own division: Aaron Rodgers and Mitchell Trubisky. They’ll also have to contain Patrick Mahomes in Week 9, Dak Prescott in Week 10 and Russell Wilson in Week 13</p><p>They’ve already faced at least three of them this preseason with former teammate Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints. Last week, it was Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings kept him out of the end zone, and he managed 82 yards on six completions with a 95.6 rating.</p><p>Linebacker Eric Kendricks, one of the Vikings’ top tacklers last season, is looking forward to the challenge Murray presents. After all, they’ve got plenty of experience with mobile quarterbacks.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> LB Eric Kendricks on facing No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray on Saturday:<br /> <br /> "I mean I guess it’s got us ready to run. These guys are no joke man. They get out of the pocket and they get squirrelly, so it’s a nightmare for a defense but it’s a good challenge." <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a></p>— Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1164309836563017728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 21, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>“I mean I guess it’s got us ready to run. These guys are no joke man. They get out of the pocket and they get squirrelly, so it’s a nightmare for a defense but it’s a good challenge,” Kendricks said.</p><p>After dominating last year with the Sooners, Murray is experiencing the adversity that comes with being a rookie in the NFL. In his first preseason game, he was 6-of-7 passing for 2 yards and a 95.2 rating. Last week against the Oakland Raiders, he was just 3-of-8 for 12 yards and a 45.8 rating.</p><p>So far, only Bridgewater has had tangible success against the Vikings’ defense in the preseason. He was 14-of-19 for 134 yards, a touchdown and a 110.4 rating.</p><p>Murray is a rookie still getting his feet wet and hasn’t put up the gaudy numbers yet. It doesn’t mean he’s not a threat when he has the ball.</p><p>“I see he’s a hell of an athlete so I’m just excited for the opportunity honestly,” Kendricks said.</p><p>The Vikings have already spent time in several team situations putting together defensive packages to contain quarterbacks. They’re showing a variety of blitzes, and doing everything they can to keep Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kyle Sloter off balance.</p><p>There have already been times in Training Camp where they’ve all had to scramble immediately, or throw the ball away before even getting a chance to read the defense.</p><p>The combination of getting pressure on Murray, or any other mobile quarterback, and not letting receivers get open is the ultimate way to contain an offense.</p><p>The Vikings are ready to give it a try against the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.</p><p>“We always say pass rushing and coverage go hand in hand, so we’ve got to do a great job in both departments to keep him bottled up,” Edwards said.</p><p>With nose tackle Linval Joseph returning to practice Tuesday and Shamar Stephen’s re-emergence in camp practices, the Vikings are getting closer to having their full starting defense back. Saturday’s third preseason game means this much: Football that counts is just around the corner.</p><p>“It’s about that time. It’s about the time to really do this thing for real. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-head-to-buffalo-before-roster-cuts" title="Vikings head to Buffalo before roster cuts" data-articleId="425882311" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Vikings_on_kicker_struggles___It_s_unacc_0_7621162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Vikings_on_kicker_struggles___It_s_unacc_0_7621162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Vikings_on_kicker_struggles___It_s_unacc_0_7621162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Vikings_on_kicker_struggles___It_s_unacc_0_7621162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Vikings_on_kicker_struggles___It_s_unacc_0_7621162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vikings special teams coach Marwan Maalouf talked Tuesday about the recent struggles for kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings head to Buffalo before roster cuts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 05:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On the surface, the Minnesota Vikings preseason finale at Buffalo Thursday night is largely meaningless.</p><p>Most starters won’t play. A majority of players expected to make significant contributions for the Vikings this year will likely never get off the sidelines at Buffalo Thursday night. But for Mike Zimmer and the rest of the coaching staff, it’s their final chance to evaluate rookies and free agents that have been on the roster since mini camp and organized team activities.</p><p>For roughly 37 players, Thursday might be the final time they wear Vikings purple in a game situation. The team has to cut from 90 to 53 by Sunday. It’s their last chance to impress the coaching staff, and they’re not the only ones that will be paying attention.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/predicting-the-vikings-53-man-roster" title="Predicting the Vikings 53-man roster" data-articleId="425835959" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The final preseason game could be make or break for players on the bubble of making the roster." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Predicting the Vikings 53-man roster</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 12:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The reality will hit that an NFL dream might be over for up to 37 players after the Minnesota Vikings play Buffalo in their final preseason game Thursday night.</p><p>The Vikings have to cut their roster from 90 to 53 this weekend, with a few exceptions. David Morgan is on the physically unable to perform list, and Tashawn Bower is on the non-football injury list. Holton Hill is suspended eight games to start the season due to two failed drug tests.</p><p>That said, roster cuts are coming. It's the end of the road for some rookies who have been with the Vikings since mini camp, after the April NFL Draft. A few veterans could be out of jobs as well, as the coaching staff and front office ponders who to keep, who to put on the practice squad and who they might pluck from other teams that were released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fleck-on-south-dakota-state-we-need-to-worry-about-us-" title="Fleck on South Dakota State: 'We need to worry about us'" data-articleId="425648931" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Gophers_open_season_Thursday_against_Sou_0_7616887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Gophers_open_season_Thursday_against_Sou_0_7616887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Gophers_open_season_Thursday_against_Sou_0_7616887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Gophers_open_season_Thursday_against_Sou_0_7616887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Gophers_open_season_Thursday_against_Sou_0_7616887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gopher football team is getting ready to host South Dakota State Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fleck on South Dakota State: 'We need to worry about us'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 12:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 07:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PJ Fleck isn’t listening to the odds-makers in Las Vegas, who have the Gophers favored by 12.5 points against South Dakota State Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium.</p><p>The Jackrabbits finished 10-3 last season, and enter 2019 ranked No. 3 in FCS, previously known as Division I-AA.</p><p>“They’re a really good football team. There’s no way around that, and it doesn’t matter. You could put three letters in front of their division, that’s hog wash, who cares? Does not matter, FBS, FCS, Division I, Division II,” Fleck said Sunday. I know that matters to a lot of people, but when you play on game day and you game plan people, that goes out the door in coach’s rooms. They are picked No. 3 in the country, some have them picked to win a national title.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-mounted-patrol-mourns-loss-of-police-horse-diego"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department" title="diego_MPD_1566956550203.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/surgeon-general-visits-mpls-warns-of-vaping-and-legalized-pot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/5%20P%20ANTI-TOBACCO%20AND%20VAPING_00.00.10.03_1566947220052.png_7620713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Surgeon General visited Minnesota Tuesday and warned the public about the dangers of vaping and legalized marijuana. " title="Surgeon General visits Minnesota"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Surgeon general visits Mpls., warns of vaping and legalized pot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/a-bike-lane-on-ayd-mill-road-the-city-of-st-paul-wants-your-opinion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/6-P-AYD%20MILL%20ROAD%20CHANGES%20_00.00.05.09_1566946310299.png_7620706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Changes to Ayd Mill Road include a potential bike lane. " title="Ayd Mill Road changes"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A bike lane on Ayd Mill Road? The city of St. Paul wants your opinion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-junior-correspondent-thomas-looks-at-how-sweet-martha-s-cookies-are-made"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/FOX_9_Junior_Correspondent_Thomas_Fisher_0_7620599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX_9_Junior_Correspondent_Thomas_Fisher_0_20190827224329"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9 Junior Correspondent: Thomas looks at how Sweet Martha's cookies are made</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-mounted-patrol-mourns-loss-of-police-horse-diego" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Minneapolis&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-teacher-brings-attention-to-amazon-rainforest-wildfires-in-bolivia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoke&#x20;rises&#x20;from&#x20;forest&#x20;fires&#x20;in&#x20;Altamira&#x2c;&#x20;Para&#x20;state&#x2c;&#x20;Brazil&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;JOAO&#x20;LAET&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota teacher brings attention to Amazon rainforest wildfires in Bolivia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-approves-disaster-declaration-for-wisconsin-s-mid-july-severe-weather" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Damage&#x20;in&#x20;Balsam&#x20;Lake&#x2c;&#x20;Wis&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ashley&#x20;O&#x20;Connell" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President approves disaster declaration for Wisconsin's mid-July severe weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/political-strategist-s-alleged-affair-with-congresswoman-omar-leads-to-divorce-filing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="UNITED&#x20;STATES&#x20;-&#x20;JULY&#x20;15&#x3a;&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Ilhan&#x20;Omar&#x2c;&#x20;D-Minn&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;conducts&#x20;a&#x20;news&#x20;conference&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Visitor&#x20;Center&#x20;responding&#x20;to&#x20;negative&#x20;comments&#x20;by&#x20;President&#x20;Trump&#x20;that&#x20;were&#x20;directed&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;freshmen&#x20;House&#x20;Democrats&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;By&#x20;Tom&#x20;Williams&#x2f;CQ&#x20;Roll&#x20;Call&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Political strategist's alleged affair with Congresswoman Omar leads to divorce filing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-app-will-give-u-of-m-students-rewards-points-for-attending-athletic-events" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> 