<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Vikings COO Kevin Warren named Big Ten Conference commissioner fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Vikings COO Kevin Warren named Big Ten Conference commissioner&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-coo-kevin-warren-named-big-ten-conference-commissioner" data-title="Vikings COO Kevin Warren named Big Ten Conference commissioner" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/vikings-coo-kevin-warren-named-big-ten-conference-commissioner" addthis:title="Vikings COO Kevin Warren named Big Ten Conference commissioner"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410742485.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410742485");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410742485-410743747"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/kevin%20warren_1559667278694.jpg_7350877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/kevin%20warren_1559667278694.jpg_7350877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/kevin%20warren_1559667278694.jpg_7350877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/kevin%20warren_1559667278694.jpg_7350877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/kevin%20warren_1559667278694.jpg_7350877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren was named the sixth commissioner of the Big Ten Conference. (Photo credit: Minnesota Vikings)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren was named the sixth commissioner of the Big Ten Conference. (Photo credit: Minnesota Vikings)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410742485-410743747" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/kevin%20warren_1559667278694.jpg_7350877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/kevin%20warren_1559667278694.jpg_7350877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/kevin%20warren_1559667278694.jpg_7350877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/kevin%20warren_1559667278694.jpg_7350877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/kevin%20warren_1559667278694.jpg_7350877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren was named the sixth commissioner of the Big Ten Conference. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren has been named the new commissioner of the Big Ten Conference. He will be the first African-American commissioner of a Power Five conference. </p><p>Warren was introduced as the conference's sixth commissioner on Tuesday. He will start on Sept. 16. Current commissioner Jim Delany will officially step down on Jan. 1, 2019, after a 30-year career with the conference. </p><p>He was with the Vikings since 2005 and was promoted to COO in 2014. He will be the first African-American commissioner of a Power Five conference. </p><p>Warren was introduced as the conference’s sixth commissioner on Tuesday. He will start on Sept. 16. Current commissioner Jim Delany will officially step down on Jan. 1, 2019, after a 30-year career with the conference. </p><p>He was with the Vikings since 2005 and was promoted to COO in 2014. He is the the highest-ranking African-American executive working on the business side for a team in the NFL the first African-American COO in NFL history. </p><p>In a statement, Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf called Warren a “tremendous leader” for the organization and said he has impacted the Vikings in “immeasurable ways” over the last 15 years. </p><p>The Wilfs say they will work with Warren and the Vikings management team on the transition over the next three months.</p><p>Warren was instrumental in the planning and process for the construction of both U.S. Bank Stadium, the new home of the Vikings, and TCO Performance Center, the Vikings' practice facility in Eagan.</p><p>"Kevin has been outstanding to me ever since I’ve been here. Very, very positive. Obviously he helped get this building built and all the things he’s done for the football organization. He’s been a good friend and a good mentor," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday after the team's OTA practice. "He’s always been extremely supportive of myself and the players, and the football side of the organization."</p><p>Zimmer added, "He’s an outstanding leader, he’s a great communicator. More Sports Stories 3M Open to bring PGA's stars to Blaine
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jun 03 2019 05:12PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 06:51PM CDT
Birdies and train wrecks. Hollis Cavner has a vision for what he hopes the 3M Open will become after its inaugural year in Minnesota.

He wants a PGA Tour tournament that will bring birdies, thousands of golf fans, one of the strongest fields in golf and a big party over the week of the Fourth of July. Cavner already has playing commitments from Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and the current No. 1 player in the world, Brooks Koepka.

The most recent commitment: Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama. That's five of the top 30 players in the current World Golf Rankings, including the No. 1 player in Koepka, coming to the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine to compete over the Fourth of July. The big name everyone wants to know about, of course, is Tiger Woods. We don't know yet if he'll be in Blaine, and we won't know until closer to tournament time. Vikings WR Adam Thielen talks 2019 season, the Thielen Foundation
Posted Jun 02 2019 09:55PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 07:27AM CDT
Vikings Wide Receiver Adam Thielen joined FOX 9 Sports Now Sunday night to talk with FOX 9's Jim Rich. 

Thielen and Rich talked about the expectations for the 2019 Vikings season and his approach to this crucial year. 

Then, Thielen opens up about increasing his role in the community through the Thielen Foundation. Gophers fall to Washington in World Series
Posted Jun 01 2019 04:59PM CDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 06:25AM CDT
A second loss in the Women's College World Series has brought an end to a record-setting season for the Gophers.

The team lost a storm-delayed matchup Saturday afternoon to Washington, 5-3.

The Gophers were already in the consolation bracket on Saturday after losing their World Series opener to UCLA, 7-2. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gophers fall to Washington in World Series</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 04:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 06:25AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A second loss in the Women's College World Series has brought an end to a record-setting season for the Gophers.</p><p>The team lost a storm-delayed matchup Saturday afternoon to Washington, 5-3.</p><p>The Gophers were already in the consolation bracket on Saturday after losing their World Series opener to UCLA, 7-2.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/summer-means-yoga-at-the-lake-harriet-bandshell"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/TZ-3-B-SOT-SHAYNE%20SOT_00.00.22.14_1559651790327.png_7350088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Lake Harriet Yoga Project runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day" title="Lake Harriet Yoga Project.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Summer means yoga at the Lake Harriet Bandshell</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crews-respond-to-fire-at-timbercreek-furniture-in-shakopee-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/TimberCreek%20furniture%20fire%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.00_1559618619724.png_7349278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TimberCreek furniture fire KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.00_1559618619724.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crews respond to fire at TimberCreek Furniture in Shakopee, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/no-prison-time-for-teen-driver-in-fatal-st-paul-hit-and-run-victim-s-family-cries-bogus-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="woman killed in st paul hit and run_1552960787779.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No prison time for teen driver in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run, victim's family cries 'bogus'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/14-year-old-boy-bakes-and-sells-3500-cupcakes-makes-5k-to-take-whole-family-to-disney-world"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20BAKING%20FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg_7349158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Over the course of a year, Isaiah Tuckett, of Madison, baked around 3,500 cupcakes to raise about $5,000 to take his mother, father, brother, sister, sister-in-law, nephew and uncle to Disney World. (Photo Courtesy: Isaiah Tuckett)" title="THUMB BAKING FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>14-year-old boy bakes and sells 3,500 cupcakes, makes $5K to take whole family to Disney World</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/steamy-afternoon-will-pave-way-for-severe-storms-tuesday" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/severe%20storms%20tuesday_1559664940012.jpg_7350679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/severe%20storms%20tuesday_1559664940012.jpg_7350679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/severe%20storms%20tuesday_1559664940012.jpg_7350679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/severe%20storms%20tuesday_1559664940012.jpg_7350679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/severe%20storms%20tuesday_1559664940012.jpg_7350679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Steamy afternoon will pave way for severe storms Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/summer-means-yoga-at-the-lake-harriet-bandshell" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/TZ-3-B-SOT-SHAYNE%20SOT_00.00.22.14_1559651790327.png_7350088_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/TZ-3-B-SOT-SHAYNE%20SOT_00.00.22.14_1559651790327.png_7350088_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/TZ-3-B-SOT-SHAYNE%20SOT_00.00.22.14_1559651790327.png_7350088_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/TZ-3-B-SOT-SHAYNE%20SOT_00.00.22.14_1559651790327.png_7350088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/04/TZ-3-B-SOT-SHAYNE%20SOT_00.00.22.14_1559651790327.png_7350088_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Lake&#x20;Harriet&#x20;Yoga&#x20;Project&#x20;runs&#x20;from&#x20;Memorial&#x20;Day&#x20;to&#x20;Labor&#x20;Day" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Summer means yoga at the Lake Harriet Bandshell</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-uk-visit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019%20b_1559657130283.jpg_7350451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019%20b_1559657130283.jpg_7350451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019%20b_1559657130283.jpg_7350451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019%20b_1559657130283.jpg_7350451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019%20b_1559657130283.jpg_7350451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;participates&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;business&#x20;roundtable&#x20;with&#x20;British&#x20;Prime&#x20;Minister&#x20;Theresa&#x20;May&#x20;at&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;James&#x2019;s&#x20;Palace&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump turns from pomp to business in UK visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crews-respond-to-fire-at-timbercreek-furniture-in-shakopee-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/TimberCreek%20furniture%20fire%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.00_1559618619724.png_7349278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/TimberCreek%20furniture%20fire%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.00_1559618619724.png_7349278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/TimberCreek%20furniture%20fire%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.00_1559618619724.png_7349278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/TimberCreek%20furniture%20fire%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.00_1559618619724.png_7349278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/03/TimberCreek%20furniture%20fire%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.13.05.00_1559618619724.png_7349278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crews respond to fire at TimberCreek Furniture in Shakopee, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/no-prison-time-for-teen-driver-in-fatal-st-paul-hit-and-run-victim-s-family-cries-bogus-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/woman%20killed%20in%20st%20paul%20hit%20and%20run_1552960787779.JPG_6907409_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No prison time for teen driver in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run, victim's family cries 'bogus'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 