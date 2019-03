- Ameer Abdullah is returning to the Minnesota Vikings to provide some running back depth and return speed on special teams.

The Vikings announced Monday they’ve signed Abdullah for the 2019 season. He was the Vikings’ primary kick returner for the final seven games last season. He had 258 yards on 10 returns, including a long of 33 yards.

Abdullah has played in 42 career games with 22 starts. He has nine career touchdowns, with six rushing scores.

He could provide depth in the run game behind Dalvin Cook, with Latavius Murray departed in free agency and Roc Thomas facing legal trouble.

He was taken No. 54 overall by the Detroit Lions in 2015.