- The Minnesota Vikings didn’t have to go very far to find their kicker for the 2019 season.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve agreed to terms with Dan Bailey on a one-year contract. Bailey was a free agent.

The Vikings brought Bailey in just two games into last season. Minnesota cut draft choice Daniel Carlson after a disastrous day in a 29-29 overtime tie at Green Bay. Carlson missed three field goals, two in overtime that would’ve beaten the Packers.

Minnesota missed the playoffs with an 8-7-1 record, and beating Green Bay would’ve put the Vikings in the playoffs.

Bailey hit all three field goals and made two extra points in his first game with Minnesota, a 38-31 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 14 games for the Vikings last season, and was 21-of-28 on field goal attempts. That includes a perfect 11-of-11 on field goals from 30 to 39 yards.

Five of Bailey’s seven field goal misses last season were at outdoor stadiums: Philadelphia (2), New York Jets, New England and Seattle.

He finished 30-of-31 on extra points and is 127-of-130 since the NFL moved extra points back to 33 yards.