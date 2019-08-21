< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424969990" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <section id="story424969990" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424969990" data-article-version="1.0">Vedvik creating competition on Vikings' special teams</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/vedvik-creating-competition-on-vikings-special-teams" addthis:title="Vedvik creating competition on Vikings' special teams"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424969990.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424969990");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424969990_424969954_164935"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424969990_424969954_164935";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424969954","video":"597093","title":"Specialist%20Kaare%20Vedvik%20gives%20Vikings%20special%20teams%20options","caption":"Kaare%20Vedvik%20can%20kick%2C%20punt%20and%20even%20hold%2C%20giving%20special%20teams%20coach%20Marwan%20Maalouf%20options%20on%20how%20to%20use%20him.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F21%2FSpecialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F21%2FSpecialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_special_te_597093_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661034869%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DnVNJVkSSh_wscCe-2IFRk-IcQKg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fvedvik-creating-competition-on-vikings-special-teams"}},"createDate":"Aug 21 2019 05:34PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424969990_424969954_164935",video:"597093",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Kaare%2520Vedvik%2520can%2520kick%252C%2520punt%2520and%2520even%2520hold%252C%2520giving%2520special%2520teams%2520coach%2520Marwan%2520Maalouf%2520options%2520on%2520how%2520to%2520use%2520him.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_special_te_597093_1800.mp4?Expires=1661034869&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=nVNJVkSSh_wscCe-2IFRk-IcQKg",eventLabel:"Specialist%20Kaare%20Vedvik%20gives%20Vikings%20special%20teams%20options-424969954",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fvedvik-creating-competition-on-vikings-special-teams"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/vedvik-creating-competition-on-vikings-special-teams">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:34PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:37PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424969990-424969939" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Specialist_Kaare_Vedvik_gives_Vikings_sp_0_7607969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424969990" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EAGAN (FOX 9)</strong> - Specialist Kaare Vedvik has been a busy man in the week that's passed since he was brought into Minnesota Vikings Training Camp.</p><p>The Vikings traded a 2020 draft pick last week to the Baltimore Ravens to get Vedvik, who is the very definition of a specialist. He's a punter, a kicker, holds field goal attempts and does kickoffs. It's now the job of Marwan Maalouf, the Vikings' special teams coordinator, to see where he fits best with Minnesota as it approaches the Sept. 8 opener against the Atlanta Falcons.</p><p>The Vikings already released long snapper Kevin McDermott in favor of rookie Austin Cutting. With the addition of Vedvik, punter Matt Wile could be looking at a short future in Minnesota. Wile didn't see the field Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Chad Beebe took on holding duties, and Vedvik made an extra point during the third quarter.</p><p>It was his first experience inside U.S. Bank Stadium.</p><p>"It felt amazing, coming out and dressing in the new uniform and everything, getting to see the fan base and get to feel the energy," Vedvik said after practice Wednesday. "So it was truly amazing, the stadium was great."</p><p>So will Vedvik kick? Punt? Hold? All of the above? The simple answer is we don't know yet. Quite frankly, neither do Maalouf or the coaches, and that's why he's getting practice in all areas of being a specialist.</p><p>"He could be good at everything. I think the key for Kaare's success is that we narrow down what fits us and what he's really good at, and then that's where he gets his reps," Maalouf said. "It's so hard to ask one guy to do everything. If we can carve out the right roles for him, I think he'll help us."</p><p>Vedvik took over kicking duties at Tuesday's practice, and did well in both sessions. Wile was the holder for both of his sessions, and Vedvik finished 5-of-6 for the day. He started with makes from 33, 37 and 41 yards. He went 2-of-3 in his second session, with makes from 43 yards on the left hash and 46 yards on the right hash before missing wide right from 50 yards out.</p><p>He got one last kick into finish a situational drill Tuesday. With the game tied 10-10, the Vikings' offense got the ball to near midfield. Vedvik came on for what would've been a 59-yard game-winner. It was down the middle, but came up just short.</p><p>Maalouf says he likes what he sees so far.</p><p>"He's very smooth, obviously he didn't make every single one, but he made a majority of them, which is really good. I think him getting the experience with both holders, Matt held for him yesterday and we've got to get him reps with Beebe at some point as well," Maalouf said. "I'm very pleased with what we saw there."</p><p>It was Dan Bailey's turn to kick on Wednesday, with Wile holding in the first session and Beebe holding the second session. The holder didn't matter for Bailey, who finished a perfect 6-of-6. It was his second perfect session kicking since the start of Training Camp. His makes in the first session were from 33, 39 and 42 yards. The second session makes were from 44, 46 and 50 yards.</p><p>The Vikings will use Vedvik wherever they see fit, which could include kickoffs. He had at least one touchback Sunday night against the Seahawks.</p><p>We don't know when that decision will be made, or what the decision will be. The most likely scenario is to have Vedvik kickoff and punt. The difficulty of the preseason is that the Vikings have only punted six times, creating a small sample size for two competitors.</p><p>Maalouf said it's a competition that will sort itself out, and it's a good problem to have.</p><p>"Everybody's gotten punt reps, so the good thing is we got them both exposure. He wants to take very rep, so does Matt. They want to take all the reps. Dan wants to take all the reps," Maalouf said. "They want to keep working, reeling them back is more so during practice and even during warm-ups."</p><p>Vedvik said the first day he got to Minnesota he just wants to contribute in any way he can.</p><p>"Whatever I can do to contribute or whatever I can do to help this team win games and go to the Super Bowl, that's what I want to do. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Greg Coleman hosts YMCA youth benefit fundraiser</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p>
<p>Former Viking Greg Coleman hosted his annual YMCA benefit fundraiser Tuesday. Coleman partnered with the YMCA to help benefit urban and underserved youth throughout the Twin Cities area. His foundation seeks to use sports and music as vehicles to reach, inspire and engage young people in the area.</p>
</li> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Greg_Coleman_s_YMCA_fundraiser_0_7608132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Greg_Coleman_s_YMCA_fundraiser_0_7608132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Greg_Coleman_s_YMCA_fundraiser_0_7608132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Greg_Coleman_s_YMCA_fundraiser_0_7608132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Greg_Coleman_s_YMCA_fundraiser_0_7608132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Coleman's fundraiser helps benefit urban and underserved youth throughout the Twin Cities." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Greg Coleman hosts YMCA youth benefit fundraiser</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Viking Greg Coleman hosted his annual YMCA benefit fundraiser Tuesday. </p><p>Coleman partnered with the YMCA to help benefit urban and underserved youth throughout the Twin Cities area. </p><p>His foundation seeks to use sports and music as vehicles to reach, inspire and engage young people in the area. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-wild-hire-bill-guerin-as-new-general-manager" title="Minnesota Wild hire Bill Guerin as new general manager" data-articleId="424914454" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Minnesota_Wild_hire_Bill_Guerin_as_new_g_0_7608065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Minnesota_Wild_hire_Bill_Guerin_as_new_g_0_7608065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Minnesota_Wild_hire_Bill_Guerin_as_new_g_0_7608065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Minnesota_Wild_hire_Bill_Guerin_as_new_g_0_7608065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Minnesota_Wild_hire_Bill_Guerin_as_new_g_0_7608065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Minnesota Wild have hired Bill Guerin as their new general manager. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div <li>
<h4>Minnesota Wild hire Bill Guerin as new general manager</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 12:43PM CDT</span></p>
<p>The Minnesota Wild have hired Bill Guerin as their new general manager. Guerin comes to the Wild from the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he was the assistant general manager for five seasons. Prior to that, he was a player development coach for the Penguins. He played 18 seasons in the NHL and represented the United States in three Olympics.</p><p>The Wild said they have signed the 48-year-old to a multi-year contract. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-miracle-on-ice-forward-mark-pavelich-charged-with-felony-assault-for-incident-near-lutsen" title="'Miracle on Ice' forward Mark Pavelich charged with felony assault for incident near Lutsen" data-articleId="424810654" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/20/Pavelich%20mug_1566354056479.jpg_7605599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/20/Pavelich%20mug_1566354056479.jpg_7605599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/20/Pavelich%20mug_1566354056479.jpg_7605599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/20/Pavelich%20mug_1566354056479.jpg_7605599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/20/Pavelich%20mug_1566354056479.jpg_7605599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&quot;Miracle on Ice&quot; hockey player Mark Pavelich was charged with four felonies after an alleged assault at his home near Lutsen. (Cook County Jail)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <li>
<h4>'Miracle on Ice' forward Mark Pavelich charged with felony assault for incident near Lutsen</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 09:18PM CDT</span></p>
<p>A forward for the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" Olympic hockey team was arrested last week and now faces felony assault charges. Law enforcement says 61-year-old Mark Pavelich assaulted his neighbor in Cook County with a metal pole, causing them serious injuries. Pavelich now faces four felony counts including second-degree assault, third-degree assault, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and possession of a firearm with a missing or altered serial number.</p>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<h3>Byron's Amy Kyllo named 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Lakeville, Minn. man thanks firefighters for rapid response after lightning hits home</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Greg Coleman hosts YMCA youth benefit fundraiser</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>'It's not right': Motorcyclist hurt in crash near North Branch urges other driver to come forward</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div> href="/news/lakeville-minn-man-thanks-firefighters-for-rapid-response-after-lightning-hits-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lakeville, Minn. man thanks firefighters for rapid response after lightning hits home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/greg-coleman-hosts-ymca-youth-benefit-fundraiser"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Greg Coleman hosts YMCA youth benefit fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-it-s-not-right-motorcyclist-hurt-in-crash-near-north-branch-urges-other-driver-to-come-forward"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/7P%20MOTORCYCLIST%20REWARD%20_00.00.52.24_1566427712518.png_7607983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7P MOTORCYCLIST REWARD _00.00.52.24_1566427712518.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'It's not right': Motorcyclist hurt in crash near North Branch urges other driver to come forward</h3> </a> </li> </ul> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<h3>MPD hosts information meeting after firearms incident near school</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Lakeville, Minn. man thanks firefighters for rapid response after lightning hits home</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approves name change for streets around Bde Maka Ska</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Greg Coleman hosts YMCA youth benefit fundraiser</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Woman shot in Brooklyn Park, police searching for suspects</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;situation&#x20;near&#x20;a&#x20;school&#x20;has&#x20;some&#x20;Minneapolis&#x20;parents&#x20;on&#x20;edge&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;day&#x20;of&#x20;school&#x20;approaches&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>MPD hosts information meeting after firearms incident near school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lakeville-minn-man-thanks-firefighters-for-rapid-response-after-lightning-hits-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lakeville, Minn. man thanks firefighters for rapid response after lightning hits home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-parks-and-recreation-board-approve-name-change-for-streets-around-bde-maka-ska" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approves name change for streets around Bde Maka Ska</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/greg-coleman-hosts-ymca-youth-benefit-fundraiser" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Greg Coleman hosts YMCA youth benefit fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-shot-in-brooklyn-park-police-searching-for-suspects" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman shot in Brooklyn Park, police searching for suspects</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 