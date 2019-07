DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 20: Tyus Jones #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on October 20, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 20: Tyus Jones #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on October 20, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

- Apple Valley native Tyus Jones is no longer with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jones, who had spent his first four NBA seasons with the Timberwolves, agreed to a three-year, $28 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies as a restricted free agent. The Wolves had up to 72 hours to match the offer, but President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas decided to move on from Jones.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are declining to match the Memphis Grizzlies' three-year, $28M offer sheet for restricted free agent guard Tyus Jones, league sources tell ESPN. β€” Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2019

Ultimately the price was too high for Jones, who wouldn't be playing in a starting role at guard. He now will compete for the point guard spot with No. 2 overall draft choice Ja Morant.

"We sincerely thank Tyus for his contributions on the court and Tyus and the entire Jones family for their genuine impact on the Twin Cities community. We wish them nothing but the best in Memphis."

Jones joined the Wolves in the same draft class as Karl-Anthony Towns. Flip Saunders, the front office leader at the time, opted to trade back into the first round on NBA Draft night to acquire the rights for Jones.

In 247 career games with Minnesota, Jones averaged 5.1 points, 3.3 assists and shot 41.9 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the perimeter. In 68 games this past season, Jones averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field.

Jones now joins Derrick Rose as free agent guards to leave the Wolves in the offseason.