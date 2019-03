- Tomorrow is the first day of spring, which means baseball season is right around the corner.

The Minnesota Twins will open their season at home at Target Field on Thursday, March 28 against the Cleveland Indians. On Tuesday, the team announced their plans for Opening Day.

The festivities will start bright and early with the annual “Breakfast on the Plaza.” Fans are invited to stop by Target Field’s entrance on 7th Street between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to grab a free ballpark breakfast.

Gates open at 1 p.m., with Rod Carew, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek opening their namesake entrances and Casey Killebrew, Harmon’s grandson, Tom Kelly, Kirby Puckett Jr. and Catherine Puckett also on hand to help welcome fans to Target Field. The first 300 fans will receive a Twins puffer vest.

Former Twins player Justin Morneau will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Minneapolis songwriter and performer Sean Tillman, better known as Har Mar Superstar, will sing the National Anthem.

World War II veteran Lawrence Cline of Alexandria, who just celebrated his 100th birthday in September, will raise the American flag.

The game starts at 3:10 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Opening Day 2019 will be the earliest season opener in Twins history.