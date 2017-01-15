Paul Molitor talks 2017 season, Brian Dozier

Posted:Jan 15 2017 11:02PM CST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 11:10PM CST

(KMSP) - Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor sat down with Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich to talk about the upcoming 2017 season, Brian Dozier, pitching and his family's involvement with the organization, Crescent Cove. 


