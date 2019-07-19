< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI()); <article> <section id="story419219624" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419219624" data-article-version="1.0">Twins: 'We're watching the scoreboard every day'</h1> </header> By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/twins-we-re-watching-the-scoreboard-every-day-">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a>
Posted Jul 19 2019 05:28PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 07:05PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 07:08PM CDT  Luis Arraez #2 and Eddie Rosario #20 of the Minnesota Twins celebrate defeating the Oakland Athletics after the game on July 18, 2019 at Target Field. The Twins defeated the Athletics 3-2. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Luis Arraez #2 and Eddie Rosario #20 of the Minnesota Twins celebrate defeating the Oakland Athletics after the game on July 18, 2019 at Target Field. The Twins defeated the Athletics 3-2. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) The Twins defeated the Athletics 3-2. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" title="twins rosario_1563575512999.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Luis <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Arraez" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Arraez</span> #2 and Eddie Rosario #20 of the Minnesota Twins celebrate defeating the Oakland Athletics after the game on July 18, <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="2019" data-grammar-rule="MISSING_COMMA_AFTER_YEAR" data-wsc-lang="en_US">2019</span> at Target Field. The Twins defeated the Athletics 3-2. The Twins defeated the Athletics 3-2. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" title="twins rosario_1563575512999.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/twins-we-re-watching-the-scoreboard-every-day-" data-title="Twins: 'We're watching the scoreboard every day'" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/twins-we-re-watching-the-scoreboard-every-day-" addthis:title="Twins: 'We're watching the scoreboard every day'" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/sports/twins-we-re-watching-the-scoreboard-every-day-";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jeff\x20Wald\x2c\x20FOX\x209"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419219624" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Eddie Rosario loves big moments, and was the stage ever set for him Thursday night at Target Field against the Oakland Athletics.</p> <p>It took all of one pitch for him to bring the energy to his home dugout, and for the 28,000-plus in attendance. With Luis Arraez and Miguel Sano on base, Rosario launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh that turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead. C.J. Cron and Mitch Garver added homers of their own and the Twins snapped a three-game skid with a 6-3 win.</p> <p>More importantly, it kept the Twins four games ahead of the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central Division. The Indians had already finished off a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. What was once an 11-game division lead has gotten a little more uncomfortable, but the Twins remain in control.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Last night’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNTwins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNTwins</a> win kept them 4 games ahead of Cleveland on the AL Central. They’re fully aware of how big the win was.<br /> <br /> Mitch Garver: “We’re watching the scoreboard every day, keeping track on other teams. But we have to focus on ourselves and the 25 guys here now. <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/J7sDTEAtw6">pic.twitter.com/J7sDTEAtw6</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1152337642530443264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 19, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>“Obviously we’re watching. We’re watching the scoreboard every day, keeping track on other teams. But we have to focus on ourselves and the 25 guys that are in here right now,” Garver said before Friday night’s game. Doing our jobs and making sure we’re competing, coming in every day and preparing ourselves to play.”</p> <p>It was a game full of big moments, and a game Twins manager Rocco Baldelli knew they had to win. The last thing the Twins wanted was a division lead trimmed to three games. They need a spark, and Rosario gave it to them with his late-inning heroics.</p> <p>It was his 21st homer of the season, and Rosario wasn’t afraid to celebrate it. He watched it fly off the scoreboard in right center, went down the bases and yelled into the dugout before tossing his bat.</p> <p>“We had a lot of guys pick us up, Rosie being probably the biggest with what he did coming into that game. I think the energy that it brings is undeniable,” Baldelli said before Friday’s game.</p> <p>Whether that translates to more wins and a bigger division lead for the Twins is yet to be seen. Baldelli did his best to make sure there wouldn’t be any late-inning theatrics in his bullpen.</p> <p>Taylor Rogers, the unquestioned leader in the Twins bullpen, came on for the six-out save. He allowed two hits in the eighth inning with one out, but struck out Khris Davis looking and got Jurickson Profar, who homered earlier in the game off Kyle Gibson, to fly out to right to end the game.</p> <p>He's been virtually un-hittable this season with a 1.61 earned run average and 56 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. He's also well aware of where the Indians are, and he's not wasting his time worrying about it.</p> <p>“Cleveland is chasing us, so why are we looking at them? We’re in first place. All I’ve heard about the last couple days is our three-game losing streak, not that we’re in first place," Rogers said. "We just had to remind ourselves that we are in first place and that they’re chasing us.”</p> <p>It was a much-needed win for the Twins, arguably their biggest yet. They needed to keep the Indians at bay and get some confidence back themselves.</p> <p>That’s especially after getting swept at Target Field by a New York Mets squad that’s eight games under .500.</p> <p>“I think it kind of rejuvenates you a little bit, gets you going. But our guys are prepared every day when they take the field. MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Eddie Rosario loves big moments, and was the stage ever set for him Thursday night at Target Field against the Oakland Athletics.

It took all of one pitch for him to bring the energy to his home dugout, and for the 28,000-plus in attendance. With Luis Arraez and Miguel Sano on base, Rosario launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh that turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead. C.J. Cron and Mitch Garver added homers of their own and the Twins snapped a three-game skid with a 6-3 win.

More importantly, it kept the Twins four games ahead of the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central Division. The Indians had already finished off a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. What was once an 11-game division lead has gotten a little more uncomfortable, but the Twins remain in control.

"Obviously we're watching. We're watching the scoreboard every day, keeping track on other teams. But we have to focus on ourselves and the 25 guys that are in here right now," Garver said before Friday night's game. Doing our jobs and making sure we're competing, coming in every day and preparing ourselves to play."

It was a game full of big moments, and a game Twins manager Rocco Baldelli knew they had to win. The last thing the Twins wanted was a division lead trimmed to three games. They need a spark, and Rosario gave it to them with his late-inning heroics.

It was his 21st homer of the season, and Rosario wasn't afraid to celebrate it. He watched it fly off the scoreboard in right center, went down the bases and yelled into the dugout before tossing his bat.

"We had a lot of guys pick us up, Rosie being probably the biggest with what he did coming into that game. I think the energy that it brings is undeniable," Baldelli said before Friday's game.

Whether that translates to more wins and a bigger division lead for the Twins is yet to be seen. Baldelli did his best to make sure there wouldn't be any late-inning theatrics in his bullpen.

Taylor Rogers, the unquestioned leader in the Twins bullpen, came on for the six-out save. He allowed two hits in the eighth inning with one out, but struck out Khris Davis looking and got Jurickson Profar, who homered earlier in the game off Kyle Gibson, to fly out to right to end the game.

He's been virtually un-hittable this season with a 1.61 earned run average and 56 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. He's also well aware of where the Indians are, and he's not wasting his time worrying about it.

"Cleveland is chasing us, so why are we looking at them? We're in first place. All I've heard about the last couple days is our three-game losing streak, not that we're in first place," Rogers said. "We just had to remind ourselves that we are in first place and that they're chasing us."

It was a much-needed win for the Twins, arguably their biggest yet. They needed to keep the Indians at bay and get some confidence back themselves.

That's especially after getting swept at Target Field by a New York Mets squad that's eight games under .500.

"I think it kind of rejuvenates you a little bit, gets you going. But our guys are prepared every day when they take the field. Our guys are confident, we go out there expecting to win and expecting to make all the plays that we need to to win, and that's what you have to do," Baldelli said. "You have to play with confidence regardless of what happened yesterday or the day before, but it was definitely a nice win." Casey O'Brien: 'I'm thankful, tomorrow is not promised'

By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 19 2019 08:30PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 08:31PM CDT

It only lasted a little more than 13 minutes Friday, but University of Minnesota sophomore Casey O'Brien had a Chicago ballroom standing, clapping and many in tears by the time his speech was over.

O'Brien, a four-time cancer survivor and a redshirt sophomore with the Gophers, spoke at a luncheon as part of the Big Ten Football Media Days. The key takeaways from his speech: He's got 120 brothers on the Gophers football team who are by his side, and he's thankful for every day he's given.

O'Brien was selected to talk at the luncheon due to his captivating story of battling cancer, four times over. He watched previous speeches for guidance. They included former Michigan star Denard Robinson, who talked about his family and how he prayed to his brother, passed away, before every game he played with the Wolverines. The key takeaways from his speech: He's got 120 brothers on the Gophers football team who are by his side, and he's thankful for every day he's given.</p><p>O'Brien was selected to talk at the luncheon due to his captivating story of battling cancer, four times over. He watched previous speeches for guidance. Gophers coach believes young football team can mature into a contender

Posted Jul 18 2019 04:42PM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 05:59PM CDT

College football season is just a little over a month away and the Gophers are looking to build on last year's success.

Thursday, players and coaches took a look at the year ahead at Big Ten media day in Chicago.

The Gophers finished the 2018 campaign with a lot of momentum, defeating Wisconsin at Wisconsin to re-claim the ax for the first time in over a decade. They followed that up with a bowl win over Georgia Tech -- but with that success comes added expectations. Nov. 3. The Gophers, off to a 1-4 start in the Big Ten, gave up 55 points and 445 yards rushing to Illinois. It was Minnesota's fifth loss in six games to start the Big Ten season. In those six games, Minnesota was allowing 43.1 points per game.</p><p>At Big Ten Media Day Thursday, Fleck started to call the Illinois game a bad loss, then backed off and called it a big loss. Something had to change. Days later, Robb Smith was fired as the team's defensive coordinator. Fleck and Smith were close friends and it wasn't an easy move to make, but Fleck had to make a change.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gophers-coach-believes-young-football-team-can-mature-into-a-contender" title="Gophers coach believes young football team can mature into a contender" data-articleId="418972102" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="College football season is just a little over a month away and the Gophers are looking to build on last year’s success." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gophers coach believes young football team can mature into a contender</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>College football season is just a little over a month away and the Gophers are looking to build on last year’s success.</p><p>Thursday, players and coaches took a look at the year ahead at Big Ten media day in Chicago.</p><p>The Gophers finished the 2018 campaign with a lot of momentum, defeating Wisconsin at Wisconsin to re-claim the ax for the first time in over a decade. 