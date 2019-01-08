Twins to retire Joe Mauer's No. 7 at June 15 game

- The Minnesota Twins announced they will retire Joe Mauer’s no. 7 at their game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, June 15.

Mauer announced his retirement at the end of the 2018 season. The St. Paul native played his entire major league career with the Twins. He was chosen as the first overall pick for the Twins in 2001—when he was 18—and made his MLB debut in 2004.

The Twins have dubbed Saturday, June 15 “Joe Mauer Day.” His number will be retired in a special pregame ceremony at Target Field. Mauer is the eighth Twins player or manager to have his number retired.

The first 20,000 fans at the game will also receive a special No. 7 baseball cap.

The Twins also plan to give away Mauer bobbleheads at four home games next season: May 24, July 19, Aug. 24 and Sept. 7.

