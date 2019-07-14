< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Twins take 2 of 3 at Cleveland, lead AL Central by 6.5 games

Posted Jul 14 2019 03:46PM CDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 03:52PM CDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Twins take 2 of 3 at Cleveland, lead AL Central by 6.5 games&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/twins-take-2-of-3-at-cleveland-lead-al-central-by-65-games" data-title="Twins take 2 of 3 at Cleveland, lead AL Central by 6.5 games" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/twins-take-2-of-3-at-cleveland-lead-al-central-by-65-games" addthis:title="Twins take 2 of 3 at Cleveland, lead AL Central by 6.5 games"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418116702.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418116702");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418116702-418116708"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota Twins left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) is congratulated by Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco after scoring a run during the seventh inning on Sunday at Progressive Field. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Minnesota Twins left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) is congratulated by Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco after scoring a run during the seventh inning on Sunday at Progressive Field. Minnesota Twins left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) is congratulated by Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco after scoring a run during the seventh inning on Sunday at Progressive Field. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Minnesota Twins left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) is congratulated by Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco after scoring a run during the seventh inning on Sunday at Progressive Field. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 03:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 03:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418116702" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minnesota Twins couldn't complete the weekend sweep Sunday, but have a 6.5 game lead in the American League Central Division after taking two out of three at Cleveland in the first series after the All-Star break.</p><p>In arguably the biggest three-game series of the season so far, the Twins came from behind to beat the Indians 5-3 Friday night. Jorge Polanco provided the heroics with a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning to give the twins a 4-3 lead. Mitch Garver homered in the eighth to give the Twins a 5-3 cushion.</p><p>On Saturday, Max Kepler homered twice and Jake Cave added a home run to give the Twins an early 3-0 lead over the Indians. Cleveland got within 3-2 before Cave hit a two-run double in the eight to give the Twins a 5-2 lead. Marwin Gonzalez added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to give the Twins a 6-2 lead, which was the final margin.</p><p>The Twins entered Sunday's series finale with a 7.5 game lead over the Indians. Trailing 3-0, the Twins scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game 3-3. They came on a Marwin Gonzalez single, Cave being hit by a pitch and Kepler hitting a bloop single to tie the game. But Polanco and Cruz each struck out with the bases loaded, ending the threat.</p><p>The next inning, Carlos Santana homered to right off Trevor May on an 0-2 pitch to give the Indians a 4-3 lead. Brad Hand, after Ehire Adrianza reached on a lead-off error in the ninth, struck out Schoop, Kepler and Polanco to end the game.</p><p>After tossing a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game, Jose Berrios struggled with his command early. He went five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out six and walking three. Shane Bieber went 6 1/3 innings for the Indians, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out nine.</p><p>All things considered, the weekend series couldn't have gone much better for the Twins in what was considered the most important series of the season for the Indians. The Twins (58-34) currently have the second-best record in the American League.</p><p>They now head home for nine straight games at Target Field. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/secret-brand-deodorant-donates-529-000-to-us-women-s-soccer" title="Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team" data-articleId="418130384" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members' fight for equal pay.</p><p>The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 - $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month - to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to "be on the right side of history."</p><p>"Let's take this moment of celebration to propel women's sports forward," Secret says in the ad. "We urge the US Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/community-gathers-to-support-chanhassen-baseball-player-through-cancer-battle" title="Community gathers to support Chanhassen baseball player through cancer battle" data-articleId="418098483" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_7522171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_7522171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_7522171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_7522171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_7522171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chanhassen's Jaden Hansen is feeling the love from the community as he battles a rare cancer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Community gathers to support Chanhassen baseball player through cancer battle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 9's Town Ball Tour ends in Chanhassen, where we'll find the Red Birds playing the Minnetonka Millers Wednesday night.</p><p>FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell spoke with player Jaden Hanson who's feeling the love of the community as he battles a rare form of cancer.</p><p>To find the GoFundMe set up for Jaden, click here .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/town-ball-tour-young-man-fighting-cancer-throws-out-first-pitch-in-chanhassen-minn" title="Town Ball Tour: Young man fighting cancer throws out first pitch in Chanhassen, Minn." data-articleId="417976722" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sometimes while covering one story, you find another. As you may know, FOX 9 has been visiting ballparks around our region for our Town Ball Tour." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Town Ball Tour: Young man fighting cancer throws out first pitch in Chanhassen, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dawn Mitchell, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 03:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 03:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sometimes while covering one story, you find another. As you may know, FOX 9 has been visiting ballparks around our region for our Town Ball Tour.</p><p>Each week, we go to amazing towns and feature not only their town ball teams but the people, the town, and the passion that create an amazing tradition.</p><p>Next Wednesday, we are in Chanhassen with the Red Birds. Thursday night, while doing some preview interviews, our team came across the story of a young 21-year-old man named Jaden Hanson. The Red Birds asked him to throw out the first pitch for the game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/soccer-players-fans-sweat-out-the-heat-in-the-twin-cities-metro"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Blaine%20Soccer%20and%20heat%20VO%20and%20SOTs_00.00.52.29_1563140522108.png_7522337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Blaine Soccer and heat VO and SOTs_00.00.52.29_1563140522108.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota experiences 155-degree swing in 'feels like' temps this year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/severe-thunderstrom-watch-issued-between-fargo-and-twin-cities-areas-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Severe%20thunderstorm%20watch_1563137865953.jpg_7522408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Severe thunderstorm watch July 14"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Severe Thunderstrom Watch issued between Fargo and Twin Cities areas Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/community-gathers-to-support-chanhassen-baseball-player-through-cancer-battle"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_7522171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_20190714174018"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Community gathers to support Chanhassen baseball player through cancer battle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ww2-veteran-checks-out-vintage-aircraft-at-eden-prairie-air-show"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/9P%20EDEN%20PRAIRIE%20AIR%20EXPO_00.01.06.27_1563071747489.png_7521601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9P EDEN PRAIRIE AIR EXPO_00.01.06.27_1563071747489.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WWII veteran shares expertise on vintage aircraft at Eden Prairie air show</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-volunteer-to-landscape-cancer-patient-s-yard-in-naples" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Nicole&#x20;Minick&#x2f;Collier&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies volunteer to landscape cancer patient's yard in Naples, FL</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/severe-thunderstrom-watch-issued-between-fargo-and-twin-cities-areas-sunday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Severe%20thunderstorm%20watch_1563137865953.jpg_7522408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Severe%20thunderstorm%20watch_1563137865953.jpg_7522408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Severe%20thunderstorm%20watch_1563137865953.jpg_7522408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Severe%20thunderstorm%20watch_1563137865953.jpg_7522408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Severe%20thunderstorm%20watch_1563137865953.jpg_7522408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Severe Thunderstrom Watch issued between Fargo and Twin Cities areas Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-take-2-of-3-at-cleveland-lead-al-central-by-65-games" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x20;left&#x20;fielder&#x20;Marwin&#x20;Gonzalez&#x20;&#x28;9&#x29;&#x20;is&#x20;congratulated&#x20;by&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x20;shortstop&#x20;Jorge&#x20;Polanco&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;a&#x20;run&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;seventh&#x20;inning&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x20;at&#x20;Progressive&#x20;Field&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Frank&#x20;Jansky&#x2f;Icon&#x20;Sportswire&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twins take 2 of 3 at Cleveland, lead AL Central by 6.5 games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/secret-brand-deodorant-donates-529-000-to-us-women-s-soccer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-diabetes-diagnosis-minneapolis-man-sells-water-urges-people-to-stop-drinking-soda" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/0782DR.MXF_00.07.02.18_1563132622888_7522302_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/0782DR.MXF_00.07.02.18_1563132622888_7522302_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/0782DR.MXF_00.07.02.18_1563132622888_7522302_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/0782DR.MXF_00.07.02.18_1563132622888_7522302_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/0782DR.MXF_00.07.02.18_1563132622888_7522302_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After diabetes diagnosis, Minneapolis man sells water, urges people to stop drinking soda</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 