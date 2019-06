- The Twins signed first round pick Keoni Cavaco Tuesday.

The Chula Vista, CA infielder was selected 13th overall in last week’s draft.

The 18-year-old just graduated high school and will report to the Gulf Coast League Twins in Ft. Meyers, FL for the summer.

He stands 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and was ranked the number 1 high school player in the state of California by Perfect Game this season.

Just after his signing, Cavaco talked with FOX 9’s Jim Rich about signing with the club and his Major League future.