Twins redesigning Gate 34 to decrease congestion, gives fans new space

- Target Field’s busiest entrance, Gate 34, is getting a facelift ahead of the 2019 season.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Twins unveiled their designs for the gate. The design will bump the gate out further, creating more than 9,300 additional square feet inside the ballpark.

Included in that new space will be approximately 5,600 square feet of turf with seating, stand up tables and lawn games as well as space for kids to play. To one side will be the “Market,” a multi-functional space for Twins merchandise sales, autograph signings and food and beverage purchases.

There will also be two additional entry points to decrease crowd congestion.

“Gate 34 has always been the ballpark’s ‘front door’ and we are confident the new design will result in better fan access while also creating a dynamic new space for fans to enjoy during the ballgame,” Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said.

The Golden Glove sculpture, a popular spot for taking photos, will be moved on the outside north end of the gates and lowered to plaza grade for easier fan accessibility.

The project is already underway and is expected to be completed before the season opener on March 28 against the Cleveland Indians.