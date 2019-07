- Minnesota Twins players are mourning the loss of Los Angeles pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room Monday. He was 27 years old.

The Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers, but the game was postponed.

Skaggs shared a special bond with several Twins players. He's a good friend of Twins pitcher Mike Morin. Back in May, the two visited Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul when the Angels were in town.

Other Twins players like Nelson Cruz, Martin Perez and C.J. Cron expressed their condolences on social media.



This sucks. So, so badly. It seems like yesterday we were dancing and laughing together on your wedding night. We'll all miss you brother more than you know. I hate that I'm even tweeting this. RIP Skaggsy. — C.J. Cron (@CCron24) July 2, 2019