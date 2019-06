- Sunday the pitchers and reserve players were announced for the 2019 All-Star game, and the Minnesota Twins will be sending one more player to Cleveland, pitcher Jake Odorizzi.

Odorizzi, who is 10-3 in 16 starts with a 2.73 ERA, will join shortstop Jorge Polanco, who will start the game, as the only players representing the Twins at the Midsummer Classic.

This is the first All-Star game selection for both Odorizzi and Polanco.