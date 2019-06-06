< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411207032" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411207032" data-article-version="1.0">Twins lose out on reliever Craig Kimbrel</h1>
</header> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411207032.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411207032");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411207032-411207074"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leonys Martin #2 celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians after both scored on a two run home run by Lindor during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.&nbsp;(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Leonys Martin #2 celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians after both scored on a two run home run by Lindor during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411207032-411207074" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leonys Martin #2 celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians after both scored on a two run home run by Lindor during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.&nbsp;(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Leonys Martin #2 celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians after both scored on a two run home run by Lindor during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 02:48PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 02:53PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> The Twins were one of several teams looking to land Kimbrel to boost their bullpen.</p> <p>To add insult to injury, the Twins lost to the Cleveland Indians 9-7 Wednesday night after the bullpen faltered late in the game. The Twins had a 5-1 lead early after a three-run homer from Byron Buxton and Nelson Cruz’s solo shot.</p> <p>The game had a lengthy rain delay, and the Indians came out swinging when play resumed. Blake Parker gave up a game-tying, two-run homer to Jordan Luplow in the seventh. The next batter, Roberto Perez, lined a solo homer to right to give the Indians an 8-7 lead.</p> <p>Francisco Lindor blasted a hanging breaking ball off Tyler Duffey in the eighth, giving the Indians a 9-7 lead.</p> <p>The performances by Parker and Duffey came with unfortunate timing, hours after Kimbrel’s reported deal with the Cubs. But there is no correlation despite what fatalist fans woke up feeling. It will take Kimbrel about a month, including minor league appearances, to be ready to pitch at the major league level.</p> <p>There shouldn’t be any fear for Twins fans. Minnesota is 40-20 on the season and still maintains a 9.5 game lead over the Indians in the American League Central Division. The Twins remain the heavy favorite to win the division after their hot start, but now the pressure will be on the front office to add talent to the team before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.</p> <p>They need bullpen depth, and could use a mid-rotation starter.</p> <p>After Thursday’s series finale at Cleveland, the Twins head to Detroit for a three-game weekend series. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders, wife welcome baby boy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ryan Saunders had the interim tag removed last month and officially became the next head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.</p><p>Thursday morning, Saunders and his wife celebrated the birth of a baby boy. Lucas Phillip Saunders was born at 2:47 a.m. He arrived at 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 inches long. His middle name is fitting, a dedication to the late Flip Saunders, who died on Oct. 25, 2015, after a battle with cancer.</p><p>Ryan Saunders was introduced as the Timberwolves head coach on May 21. He was the interim coach after Tom Thibodeau was fired in early January, after a 19-21 start. Saunders finished 17-25 as the interim coach, and went through an interview process with new President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas before being hired.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gophers-to-host-clemson-in-accbig-ten-challenge" title="Gophers to host Clemson in ACC/Big Ten Challenge" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/07/Gophers__Coach_Pitino_agree_to_2_year_co_0_7076303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/07/Gophers__Coach_Pitino_agree_to_2_year_co_0_7076303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/07/Gophers__Coach_Pitino_agree_to_2_year_co_0_7076303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/07/Gophers__Coach_Pitino_agree_to_2_year_co_0_7076303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/07/Gophers__Coach_Pitino_agree_to_2_year_co_0_7076303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The University of Minnesota and head men's basketball coach Richard Pitino agreed to a two-year contract extension, the university announced Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gophers to host Clemson in ACC/Big Ten Challenge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 02:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 02:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team learned Thursday it will host Clemson in December as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.</p><p>The game will be played Monday, Dec. 2, at Williams Arena. The game time will be announced at a later date, and it will be aired on the ESPN family of networks. It will be the eighth time the Gophers have faced Clemson, and third during the challenge between the two Power Five conferences.</p><p>Minnesota last beat Clemson 89-83 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Gophers are 9-9 all-time in the event, including a 3-3 mark under current head coach Richard Pitino.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/to-ease-wait-times-security-changes-coming-to-target-field" title="Twins make 2 big changes to Target Field security to ease wait times at gates" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins make 2 big changes to Target Field security to ease wait times at gates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In an effort to ease congestion and get people through the gates in a timelier manner, the Minnesota Twins announced changes to their security procedures Thursday.</p><p>Starting June 11 during the Twins’ next homestand, fans will be able to go through security at Target Field without having to emptying their pockets.</p><p>Target Field's bag policy is also changing. The roadway to the scene of the accident was blocked by NY State Troopers. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-son-dies-in-drive-by-shooting-richfield-parents-renew-efforts-to-find-killer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20RICHFIELD%20MURDER%20FOLO_00.00.14.20_1559858833332.png_7360973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>After son dies in drive-by shooting, Richfield parents renew efforts to find killer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/canadian-teen-driver-blames-speeding-on-too-many-hot-wings-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/canadian%20speeding_1559855954357.jpg_7360588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Royal&#x20;Canadian&#x20;Mounted&#x20;Police&#x20;in&#x20;Manitoba" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Canadian teen driver blames speeding on 'too many hot wings'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-vietnam-veteran-walks-in-the-footsteps-of-the-greatest-generation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/5%20P%20VET%20WITH%20DEEP%20TIES%20TO%20D-DAY_00.00.20.14_1559856934645.png_7360848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jerry&#x20;Kyser" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Local Vietnam veteran walks in the footsteps of the Greatest Generation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lewiston-school-district-employee-arrested-on-campus-facing-potential-child-porn-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lewiston school district employee arrested on campus, facing potential child porn charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ryan-saunders-wife-welcome-baby-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota&#x20;Timberwolves&#x20;head&#x20;coach&#x20;Ryan&#x20;Saunders&#x20;and&#x20;his&#x20;wife&#x20;welcomed&#x20;a&#x20;baby&#x20;boy&#x20;Thursday&#x20;morning&#x2c;&#x20;Lucas&#x20;Phillip&#x20;Saunders&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders, wife welcome baby boy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 