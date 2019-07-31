< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=25604989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421482262_421527176_197249";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421527176","video":"590170","title":"Twins%20make%20minor%20tweaks%20at%20trade%20deadline","caption":"The%20Twins%20added%20a%20righty%20reliever%20at%20the%20trade%20deadline%20Wednesday.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F31%2FTwins_make_minor_tweaks_at_trade_deadlin_0_7564481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F31%2FTwins_make_minor_tweaks_at_trade_deadline_590170_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659236346%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D_Obps1_P-H381tGiphU3QYjEtPQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Ftwins-add-arm-on-deadline-day-welcome-right-hander-sam-dyson-to-bullpen"}},"createDate":"Jul 31 2019 09:59PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421482262_421527176_197249",video:"590170",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Twins_make_minor_tweaks_at_trade_deadlin_0_7564481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Twins%2520added%2520a%2520righty%2520reliever%2520at%2520the%2520trade%2520deadline%2520Wednesday.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/31/Twins_make_minor_tweaks_at_trade_deadline_590170_1800.mp4?Expires=1659236346&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_Obps1_P-H381tGiphU3QYjEtPQ",eventLabel:"Twins%20make%20minor%20tweaks%20at%20trade%20deadline-421527176",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Ftwins-add-arm-on-deadline-day-welcome-right-hander-sam-dyson-to-bullpen"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:21PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-421482262"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:59PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:01PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sam%20Dyson%20GETTY_1564615493558.jpg_7563791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sam%20Dyson%20GETTY_1564615493558.jpg_7563791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sam%20Dyson%20GETTY_1564615493558.jpg_7563791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sam%20Dyson%20GETTY_1564615493558.jpg_7563791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sam%20Dyson%20GETTY_1564615493558.jpg_7563791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421482262-421482268" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sam%20Dyson%20GETTY_1564615493558.jpg_7563791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sam%20Dyson%20GETTY_1564615493558.jpg_7563791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sam%20Dyson%20GETTY_1564615493558.jpg_7563791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sam%20Dyson%20GETTY_1564615493558.jpg_7563791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sam%20Dyson%20GETTY_1564615493558.jpg_7563791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421482262" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The Twins bolstered their bullpen on deadline day, announcing the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Sam Dyson from the San Francisco Giants.</p><p>Heading the other way in the trade is a package of outfielder Jaylin Davis and right-handed pitchers Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng.</p><p>Dyson, 31, has two saves and 17 holds out of the Giants’ bullpen this season. He’s appeared in 49 games and pitched 51 innings.</p><p>Opponents are hitting .213 off the righty and he’s struck out 47 of them while walking only seven.</p><p>In his 8-season career, Dyson has pitched in 364 games with the Blue Jays, the Marlins, the Rangers and the Giants.</p><p>He is a career 23-23 with an ERA of 3.29.</p><p>The Blue Jays drafted Dyson in 2010 out of South Carolina. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Vikings_not_focused_on_expectations_0_7563585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Vikings_not_focused_on_expectations_0_7563585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Vikings_not_focused_on_expectations_0_7563585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Vikings_not_focused_on_expectations_0_7563585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Vikings_not_focused_on_expectations_0_7563585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vikings players say they aren't concerned about expectations, they're concerned with execution." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cousins on expectations: 'Let's just go play football'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 08:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 08:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kirk Cousins can feel a chemistry forming in the new offensive approach that the Minnesota Vikings are taking for 2019.</p><p>So much so that he's kicking himself for not getting off to a faster start last year, the first of an $84 million fully-guaranteed contract with the Vikings. He was signed by Minnesota after the franchise came one win away from playing a virtual home game in the Super Bowl.</p><p>But last year didn't go as planned, especially for Cousins. He threw for nearly 4,300 yards and 30 touchdowns, but the Vikings came up short for the third time in five seasons under head coach Mike Zimmer. They can point to the overtime tie at Green Bay, an inexplicable home loss in Week 3 to the Buffalo Bills and an even more puzzling loss to Chicago in the regular season finale.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mn-supreme-court-dismisses-former-viking-al-nogas-workers-comp-claim" title="MN Supreme Court dismisses former Viking Al Noga's workers' comp. claim" data-articleId="421454339" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MN Supreme Court dismisses former Viking Al Noga's workers' comp. claim</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gunnar Olson, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 05:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Supreme Court sided with the Minnesota Vikings Wednesday in denying a workers’ compensation claim made by former defensive end Alapati “Al” Noga who now suffers from dementia.</p><p>The Supreme Court reversed the decision made by the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals because Noga did not file for the benefits claim before the statute of limitations expired.</p><p>Justice Natalie E. Hudson wrote the court’s opinion which ultimately decided that the statute of limitations for the disability claim ran out before Noga filed for it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings/vikings-safety-harrison-smith-shares-sweet-moment-with-young-fan-at-training-camp" title="Vikings safety Harrison Smith shares sweet moment with young fan at training camp" data-articleId="421391027" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Harrison_Smith_shares_sweet_moment_with__0_7563026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Harrison_Smith_shares_sweet_moment_with__0_7563026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Harrison_Smith_shares_sweet_moment_with__0_7563026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Harrison_Smith_shares_sweet_moment_with__0_7563026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Harrison_Smith_shares_sweet_moment_with__0_7563026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Before afternoon practice Wednesday, safety Harrison Smith shared a sweet moment with a young fan wearing his jersey. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings safety Harrison Smith shares sweet moment with young fan at training camp</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 02:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 02:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota Vikings training camp is for players to gear up for the new season, but it's also for the fans. Before afternoon practice Wednesday, safety Harrison Smith shared a sweet moment with a young fan wearing his jersey. </p><p>The 30-year-old veteran put his helmet and gloves on the boy and walked with him onto the field at Twin Cities Orthopedics Stadium. </p><p>Smith was one of many familiar faces back with the Vikings this season. He recorded three interceptions in 2018 and is the only player in franchise history with four career interception returns of more than 50 yards. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> FREE_00.00.03.02_1564623955689.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The human cost of distracted driving: Minnesota construction worker returns to accident scene</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/how-hennepin-co-is-helping-the-country-prepare-for-and-track-solar-storms"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/TZ%202%20A-NEWS%20-%20SPACE%21_00.00.12.24_1564625639903.png_7564293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Space hazards Hennepin County"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How Hennepin Co. is helping the country prepare for and track solar storms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-the-fire-arson-investigators-battle-cancer-risks-after-years-of-duty"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Three%20Arson%20Investigators_1564615187210.JPG_7563914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Three Arson Investigators_1564615187210.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After the Fire: Arson investigators battle cancer risks after years of duty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/viktor-the-viking-asks-fans-am-i-scary-after-tearful-encounter-with-child"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/7V%20KID%20SCARED%20OF%20VIKTOR%20_00.00.24.11_1564623604255.png_7564349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7V KID SCARED OF VIKTOR _00.00.24.11_1564623604255.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Viktor the Viking asks fans 'Am I scary?' after tearful encounter with child</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/how-hennepin-co-is-helping-the-country-prepare-for-and-track-solar-storms" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/TZ%202%20A-NEWS%20-%20SPACE%21_00.00.12.24_1564625639903.png_7564293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/TZ%202%20A-NEWS%20-%20SPACE%21_00.00.12.24_1564625639903.png_7564293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/TZ%202%20A-NEWS%20-%20SPACE%21_00.00.12.24_1564625639903.png_7564293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/TZ%202%20A-NEWS%20-%20SPACE%21_00.00.12.24_1564625639903.png_7564293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/TZ%202%20A-NEWS%20-%20SPACE%21_00.00.12.24_1564625639903.png_7564293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>How Hennepin Co. is helping the country prepare for and track solar storms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-the-fire-arson-investigators-battle-cancer-risks-after-years-of-duty" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Three%20Arson%20Investigators_1564615187210.JPG_7563914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Three%20Arson%20Investigators_1564615187210.JPG_7563914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Three%20Arson%20Investigators_1564615187210.JPG_7563914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Three%20Arson%20Investigators_1564615187210.JPG_7563914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Three%20Arson%20Investigators_1564615187210.JPG_7563914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After the Fire: Arson investigators battle cancer risks after years of duty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/viktor-the-viking-asks-fans-am-i-scary-after-tearful-encounter-with-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/7V%20KID%20SCARED%20OF%20VIKTOR%20_00.00.24.11_1564623604255.png_7564349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/7V%20KID%20SCARED%20OF%20VIKTOR%20_00.00.24.11_1564623604255.png_7564349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/7V%20KID%20SCARED%20OF%20VIKTOR%20_00.00.24.11_1564623604255.png_7564349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/7V%20KID%20SCARED%20OF%20VIKTOR%20_00.00.24.11_1564623604255.png_7564349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/7V%20KID%20SCARED%20OF%20VIKTOR%20_00.00.24.11_1564623604255.png_7564349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Viktor the Viking asks fans 'Am I scary?' after tearful encounter with child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cousins-on-expectations-let-s-just-go-play-football-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Vikings_not_focused_on_expectations_0_7563585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Vikings_not_focused_on_expectations_0_7563585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Vikings_not_focused_on_expectations_0_7563585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Vikings_not_focused_on_expectations_0_7563585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Vikings_not_focused_on_expectations_0_7563585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cousins on expectations: 'Let's just go play football'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/biden-flanked-by-harris-booker-on-debate-stage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidates&#x20;take&#x20;the&#x20;stage&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Democratic&#x20;Presidential&#x20;Debate&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Fox&#x20;Theatre&#x20;July&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Detroit&#x2c;&#x20;Michigan&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Biden hammered on health care, immigration in night 2 of 2nd Democratic debate</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 