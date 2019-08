- The Twins bolstered their bullpen on deadline day, announcing the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Sam Dyson from the San Francisco Giants.

Heading the other way in the trade is a package of outfielder Jaylin Davis and right-handed pitchers Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng.

Dyson, 31, has two saves and 17 holds out of the Giants’ bullpen this season. He’s appeared in 49 games and pitched 51 innings.

Opponents are hitting .213 off the righty and he’s struck out 47 of them while walking only seven.

In his 8-season career, Dyson has pitched in 364 games with the Blue Jays, the Marlins, the Rangers and the Giants.

He is a career 23-23 with an ERA of 3.29.

The Blue Jays drafted Dyson in 2010 out of South Carolina. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, he has played in at least 70 games in three of the last four seasons.

Since the start of 2015, he has appeared in the third most games (326) of anyone in baseball.