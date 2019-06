- Tonight, the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads west on Highway 212 for a stop in the small city with a big future: Glencoe, Minnesota. FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from the Vollmer Field starting at 5 p.m.

First pitch between the Glencoe Brewers and Young America Cardinals is at 7:30 p.m.

Don’t forget to share your photos using the hashtag #FOX9TownBallTour.

Glencoe Brewers vs. Young America Cardinals

Vollmer Field, Desoto Avenue S., Glencoe, MN 55366

Driving directions: (From the Twin Cities) Hop on Highway 212 and head west to Glencoe. Once in town, turn right on Morningside Drive. Take that for about one block and turn left on 10th Street Southeast. Follow 10th Street until you reach Hennepin Avenue North. Take a left on Hennepin and after you’ve crossed 212 turn right on 5th Street East. Follow 5th along a bend in the road until you see the lights of historic Vollmer Field.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live starting at 5 p.m. and FOX 9 Sports will continue broadcasting live after the game. And, this year, we're bringing FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can koozies to keep your drinks cold.

Can’t make it tonight? Below are the other stops along the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour.

2019 FOX 9 TOWN BALL TOUR LOCATIONS

JULY 3: New Ulm Brewers

vs St. Clair Wood Ducks

Johnson Park, 500 N. German Street, New Ulm, MN

JULY 10: Waseca Braves

vs Wanamingo Jacks

Tink Larson Field, 400 7th Avenue NE, Waseca, MN

JULY 17: Chanhassen Red Birds

vs Minnetonka Millers

Red Bird Stadium, 2200 Lyman Blvd, Chanhassen, MN