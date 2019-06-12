< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Town Ball Tour Week 2: Fox 9 visits Cold Spring Town Ball Tour Week 2: Fox 9 visits Cold Spring

By Jeff Wald, FOX 9

Posted Jun 12 2019 05:10PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 05:14PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 06:56PM CDT Jun 12 2019 05:14PM CDT CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412338471_412339774_154555",video:"573881",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Dave%2520Hinkemeyer%2520manages%2520the%2520Cold%2520Spring%2520Springers%2520and%2520has%2520been%2520with%2520the%2520team%2520since%25201982.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the_Cold_Spr_573881_1800.mp4?Expires=1654985674&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-2pEu46W1E814eCvoLms836gTcg",eventLabel:"Town%20Ball%20Tour%20Week%202%3A%20Fox%209%20visits%20the%20Cold%20Spring%20Springers-412339774",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Ftown-ball-tour-week-2-fox-9-visits-cold-spring"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jeff Wald, FOX 9

Posted Jun 12 2019 05:10PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 05:14PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 06:56PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412338471-412339759" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412338471" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COLD SPRING (FOX 9)</strong> - One of the essential pieces of summer in Minnesota is amateur baseball.</p> <p>It’s Week 2 of the Fox 9 Town Ball Tour, and we’re northwest of the Twin Cities metro at Cold Spring Baseball Park. It’s the home of the Cold Spring Springers of the Lakewoods League, and has been since 1924.</p> <p>Cold Spring is a town of about 4,100 people a little more than an hour northwest of the Twin Cities near St. Cloud. They’re known for a legendary bakery, Rocori High School that’s filled with athletic success, the Third Street Brewery and, of course, the amateur baseball.</p> <p>They’re also known for Eric Decker, a star athlete from Cold Spring who played football and baseball at the University of Minnesota before taking his talents to the NFL. He played for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets before retiring.</p> <p>The Cold Spring Springers have won nine Class B state championships, and have been to the state tournament 56 times in their 95 years of existence. This town loves its baseball.</p> <p>“As long as I can remember, baseball has been a big part of Cold Spring in so many ways. It’s not just the two amateur teams that play here and all the youth teams. It’s just a lot of other things that go with it,” Springers manager Dave Hinkemeyer said. “We’re rich in tradition, deep in tradition. We’re just trying to do our best not to screw things up.”</p> <p>Sometimes it’s best to not mess with a good situation. The Springers most recently won Class B state titles in 2013 and 2014. Hinkemeyer said there are at least seven or eight current players whose fathers played amateur baseball for the Springers.</p> <p>It’s a tradition they want to carry on for generations. The product on the field has been consistently successful, and it goes with one of the classic ballparks in Minnesota.</p> <p>Hinkemeyer played for the Springers for several years himself. Now, his two sons are on the team.</p> <p>“I think it says there’s a lot of good baseball players here, and there are. We’ve had several players that have played in the minor leagues, didn’t quite get all the way up to the Major Leagues, but several of those,” Hinkemeyer said. “It starts at a young age, the youth programs are very good here and the high school teams have had some fantastic seasons as well with a couple of state championships themselves. I guess we’re lucky, we’re fortunate that kids grow up in Cold Spring, Richmond, Rockville, they want to keep playing baseball. They want to be baseball players.”</p> <p>The Springers got their start in 1924, and won their first Class B state title in 1955. Dave Bell, now 80 years old, started with the team as a bat boy in 1949. He played on the first state championship team, and doesn’t let his age stop him. He umpires multiple games per week.</p> <p>He says amateur baseball is something that brings small communities together.</p> <p>“Town ball was everything years ago. You went to church, and then you went to the town baseball game that Sunday,” Bell said.</p> <p>Bell has either played for or watched many of Cold Spring’s state championships. It takes dedication from a tight-knit community to a game they love to produce a quality product on the field every summer.</p> <p>It takes a group that loves to get together and play baseball on Minnesota summer nights.</p> <p>“That’s from way back before I was bat boy, they always loved baseball. You have to be dedicated, and there’s some good athletes here,” Bell said. “We’ve had great managers over the many years, and they are the leaders naturally every year.”</p> <p>The Springers hosted the Sauk Rapids Cyclones Wednesday night on a gorgeous night at Cold Spring Baseball Park. More Sports Stories

Forget the stats: Cousins says his focus this year is on the Vikings winning
Posted Jun 12 2019 07:08PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:41PM CDT
The Vikings were back on the field Wednesday for day two of mini-camp practices. When he spoke with the media after practice, Cousins kept focusing on how he needs to be a better leader for this team in 2019. Last year, he signed the big contract with Minnesota but things never seemed to fully click for Kirk and the rest of the Vikings offense.

Minneapolis declares Wednesday as 'Gabe Grunewald Day' after runner's death
Posted Jun 12 2019 03:33PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 03:49PM CDT
The former Golden Gophers runner who died after a valiant battle with cancer is now being honored by the City of Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey declared Wednesday as Gabe Grunewald Day. "Gabe was a Minneapolis resident who consistently made our city proud and was emblematic of what we collectively aspire to achieve," wrote Frey in the proclamation. data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Vikings_hit_field_for_Day_2_of_mini_camp_0_7390360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Vikings_hit_field_for_Day_2_of_mini_camp_0_7390360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Vikings_hit_field_for_Day_2_of_mini_camp_0_7390360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Vikings_hit_field_for_Day_2_of_mini_camp_0_7390360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Vikings_hit_field_for_Day_2_of_mini_camp_0_7390360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kirk Cousins says he is focused on being a leader this season for the Vikings." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forget the stats: Cousins says his focus this year is on the Vikings winning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Vikings were back on the field Wednesday for day two of mini-camp practices.</p><p>When he spoke with the media after practice, Cousins kept focusing on how he needs to be a better leader for this team in 2019.</p><p>Last year, he signed the big contract with Minnesota but things never seemed to fully click for Kirk and the rest of the Vikings offense.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/minneapolis-declares-wednesday-as-gabe-grunewald-day-after-runner-s-death" title="Minneapolis declares Wednesday as 'Gabe Grunewald Day' after runner's death" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE%20_KMSPffae_146.mxf_00.01.12.14_1560370369418.png_7388933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE%20_KMSPffae_146.mxf_00.01.12.14_1560370369418.png_7388933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE%20_KMSPffae_146.mxf_00.01.12.14_1560370369418.png_7388933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE%20_KMSPffae_146.mxf_00.01.12.14_1560370369418.png_7388933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/9-P-BRAVE%20LIKE%20GABE%20_KMSPffae_146.mxf_00.01.12.14_1560370369418.png_7388933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis declares Wednesday as 'Gabe Grunewald Day' after runner's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The former Golden Gophers runner who died after a valiant battle with cancer is now being honored by the City of Minneapolis.</p><p>Mayor Jacob Frey declared Wednesday as Gabe Grunewald Day.</p><p>"Gabe was a Minneapolis resident who consistently made our city proud and was emblematic of what we collectively aspire to achieve," wrote Frey in the proclamation. "All of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the entire running community hold Gabe and her family in our hearts today and every day."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/taste-of-the-vikings-a-chance-to-give-back" title="Taste of the Vikings a chance to give back" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/taste%20of%20the%20vikings_1560306447273.jpg_7385565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/taste%20of%20the%20vikings_1560306447273.jpg_7385565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/taste%20of%20the%20vikings_1560306447273.jpg_7385565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/taste%20of%20the%20vikings_1560306447273.jpg_7385565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/taste%20of%20the%20vikings_1560306447273.jpg_7385565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TCO Performance Center in Eagan was the host Tuesday for the annual Taste of the Vikings charity event, which raises money for the Minnesota Vikings Foundation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taste of the Vikings a chance to give back</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Vikings are ultimately judged by wins and losses on the football field, but among their core values is connecting with the community and giving back.</p><p>The organization did just that Tuesday night with is annual Taste of the Vikings charity event. Taste of the Vikings a chance to give back
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jun 11 2019 09:24PM CDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 09:33PM CDT
The Minnesota Vikings are ultimately judged by wins and losses on the football field, but among their core values is connecting with the community and giving back. The organization did just that Tuesday night with is annual Taste of the Vikings charity event. Hundreds of fans, team sponsors, players and their family were at the Vikings Museum at TCO Performance Center to give back to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. The organization raises money to promote the well-being of Twin Cities youth through nutrition and education initiatives. 