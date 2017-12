- Minnesota Timberwolves officials say guard Jeff Teague suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee.

The team's orthopedic surgeon determined Teague had a Grade 1 MCL sprain.

Teague was injured in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Wolves won in overtime 128-125.

Teague will be out "indefinitely."

This season, Teague has averaged 13.4 points and 7.3 assists per game.