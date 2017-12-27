Timberwolves unveil gray City Edition uniforms

- The Minnesota Timberwolves have unveiled their all gray City Edition uniforms. The Wolves will debut these uniforms on Feb. 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center. If you think the uniforms look great, the inspiration for the look is even better.

According to the Timberwolves: “The primary color celebrates the tonal gray winter coat of the wolf, while the white mimics the snow-covered land that is the North. The color allows the Wolf to reflect its surroundings and be an apex predator while camouflaging and protecting the wolf, which is reflective of the “New Era” of Timberwolves basketball – hungry and determined to break through and establish a winning culture. The pattern of the jersey is representative of the wolf’s guard hair during the winter months, which represents our fans willingness to defend our team and home court.

The team says the City Edition uniform follows the Minnesota Super Bowl’s “Bold North” theme.

"The strength and civic pride of this region will be on full display over the next few months, which has been an inspiration for the design of the team’s City Edition uniforms,” the team said.

The gray uniforms are a stark contrast from the neon green Statement Edition uniforms the Timberwolves added this year in their new look.

The team is scheduled to wear the City Edition uniforms four times during the regular season. In addition to the Feb. 1 home game, the Wolves will wear the gray uniforms for road games at Denver on April 5 and the Los Angeles Lakers on April 6 as well as the regular-season home finale on April 11 against Denver.